ATC sentences 3 PTI workers to four months imprisonment

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sentenced three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to four months in prison in connection with the November 26 protest case after they “confessed to their crime”.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case, sentenced the accused — Muhammad Ajmal, Saleem Shahzada, and Khurram Shahzad for four months in the November 26 case registered at Nasirabad Police Station.

The convicts appeared before the court and confessed to their involvement in the crime. The court, so far, has sentenced 109 accused individuals in protest-related cases.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah, while arguing before the court, said that the accused resisted police action, vandalised government property, and took part in rioting upon the incitement of protest leaders.

During proceedings, the accused admitted their guilt, claiming they were poor labourers and requested leniency from the court. Following their confessional statements, the court issued show-cause notices to the accused. They submitted written statements, signed in the presence of their lawyers, with their photographs also recorded as evidence.

On the basis of their guilty plea, the court sentenced each of them to four months in prison. The period already spent in custody will be counted towards their sentence.

Advocate Asrar Tanoli appeared before the court on behalf of the accused. So far, 109 individuals have confessed to their involvement in November 26 protest cases — 46 in Attock and 63 in Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025