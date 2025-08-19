Ahsan launches ‘TECHATHON 1.0’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Monday, launched the country's first national artificial intelligence (AI) applications competition “TECHATHON 1.0” in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the TECHATHON 1.0 is a national call to action and a platform to challenge, inspire and mobilise young Pakistanis, students, developers, thinkers and entrepreneurs to use AI to solve real problems.

He said Pakistan will not be a spectator in AI revolution; we will be drivers, shapers and contributors to the global AI economy.

Iqbal said, through this initiative, we aim to identify high-potential AI solutions for sectors such as agriculture, health, education, climate, public service delivery and more.

He said TECHATHON 1.0 is part of a much larger vision “Uraan Pakistan”, our national transformation blueprint for a one trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

He said that its objective is to mobilise Pakistan’s youth and professionals to solve real-world challenges through AI, build national capacity in AI and Machine Learning, and enhance Pakistan’s global visibility in emerging technologies.

The minister emphasised that the TECHATHON 1.0 is not merely a competition but a movement to empower youth and transform key sectors of the economy. He noted that AI is no longer the future but the present, reshaping health, education, agriculture, industry, and governance. “Decisions that shape economies today are increasingly driven by algorithms,” he remarked, adding that Pakistan must choose between becoming an active player in this global technological revolution or remaining dependent on others.

Speaking about the government’s priorities, the minister noted that the focus is on leveraging AI to bring innovative solutions in health, education, agriculture, and climate change.

