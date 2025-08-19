BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Aug 19, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-19

Rana Sanaullah given Senate ticket

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded a Senate election ticket to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs and senior party leader Rana Sanaullah Khan.

According to PML-N source, top party leadership has nominated Rana Sanaullah for the general seat from Punjab in the upcoming Senate elections scheduled to be held on September 9.

It is worth mentioning here that Rana Sanaullah had previously contested the February 8 general elections from Faisalabad but could not secure National Assembly seat from his native constituency.

The Senate seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry after an anti-terrorism court sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Sanaullah remained Minister of Interior during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

He also previously held portfolio of Law Minister twice with Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister Punjab.

