Dar opens two initiatives at London HC

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister inaugurated two landmark initiatives at the Pakistan High Commission in London: the “Provision of Land Record Services” and the “One Window Passport Processing System.”

These initiatives fulfil the commitment made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in April 2025, marking a significant step towards efficient, transparent, and accessible governance for Pakistanis abroad.

The Land Record Services, developed through collaboration between the Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enable British Pakistanis to remotely access and manage property records in Punjab without the need to travel to Pakistan.

This digital platform offers services such as online sale deeds, Fard (Record of Rights), e-Girdawari, mutation entries, and document attestation, all secured by blockchain technology to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.

A dedicated Land Services Desk at the Pakistan High Commission in London will support the pilot phase, with plans to expand to other Pakistani consulates in the United Kingdom.

Concurrently, the One Window Passport Processing System, implemented by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (IMPASS), streamlines passport application procedures by consolidating multiple steps into a single, efficient counter. This system reduces processing time to approximately 10 minutes per application, enhancing convenience, reducing congestion, and ensuring greater transparency for British Pakistanis.

In his remarks, Dar described these initiatives as “a digital leap towards safeguarding diaspora rights and fostering investment.” He commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Punjab Land Revenue Authority, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Pakistan High Commission in London for their dedication to realising the government’s vision of innovative, responsive, and efficient services for overseas Pakistanis.

