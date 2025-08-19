BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-08-19

Activity of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 266,874 Tons of cargo comprising 172,742 Tons of import cargo and 94,132 Tons of export cargo during last 48hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 172,742 Tons comprised of 87,629 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 170 Tons of Bulk Cargo 2,895 Tons of Chickpeas, and 28,048 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 94,132 Tons comprised of 52,566 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 995 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 38,901 Tons of Chickpeas, and 1,670 Tons of Rice.

There are seven ships on berth at Karachi Port Trust namely Bbc Vermont, Oocl Nagoya, Loevstakken, Eleni T, Km Weipa, M.T. Mardan, and X-Press Salween.

Three ships namely Bbc Vermont, Eleni T, and Celsius Emmen, sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Teno, Azure Dolphin, Helena-K, ST Nikolai, Kaisa-1 and ST Paul scheduled tol load/offload Container, Sand, Rice/Cement, Palm oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Qasim Power Terminal respectively on Sunday 17th August, Meanwhile another ship ‘Eleni-T’ with Containers is also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Teno, Kavo Maleas and Gaslog Salem are left on, while three more ships, Kaisa-1, Abilene and Indigo Breeze are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,783 tonnes, comprising 123,269 tonnes imports cargo and 2,514 export cargo carried in 2,196 Containers (2,134 TEUs Imports &62 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Eleni-T and Romance and another ship ‘Ullswater’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on today18th August, while three more container ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Valence and MSC Barcelona are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday August 19th, 2025.

