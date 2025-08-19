KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 18, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Bani Yes Disc Alpine Marrine 16-08-2025
Mogas Services
OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan 17-08-2025
Mardan Crude Oil National
OP-3 Nave Disc Alpine Marrine 16-08-2025
Cassiopeia Mogas Services
B-2 Loevs Disc Eastwind Shipping
Takken Chemical Company 17-08-2025
B-10/B-11 Cl Judy Load Bulk Shipping 17-08-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-11/B-12 Km Weipa Load Novamarine 17-08-2025
Clinkers
B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 LosdRice N.S.Shipping 26-07-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Jasmin LOsd Rice Ocean World 15-08-2025
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 17-08-2025
Nagoya Containers
B-28/B-29 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 17-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Gfs Dis/Load Eastwind Shippi 17-08-2025
Genesis Containers Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Oocl Nagoya 18-08-2025 Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan
Containers
LoevsTakken 18-08-2025 Disc.Chemical Eastwind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sh Freesia 18-08-2025 D/8000 Eastwind
Chemical Shipping Company
Southern Robin 18-08-2025 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Dolphin 08 18-08-2025 D/L7500 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Wan Hai 316 18-08-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Cma Cgm 18-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Zanzibar Pakistan
An Yang 18-08-2025 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Bow Endeavor 19-08-2025 D/2500 Trans Fast
Orthoxylene Logistics
Raon Teresa 19-08-2025 D/17000 Cma Cgm
Chemical Pakistan
Groton 19-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Araya Bhum 19-08-2025 D/L Container Inshipping
Alexia 19-08-2025 D/44134 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Globa
Pm Hayabusa Ii 19-08-2025 L/55000 Crystal Sea
Talc Lumps Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bbc Vermont 18-08-2025 General Cargo -
Eleni t. 18-08-2025 Container Ship -
Celsius Emmen 18-08-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Azure Sand Universal August 17th, 2025
Dolphin Shipping
MW-2 Helena-K Rice/ Ocean August 17th, 2025
Cement Service
MW-4 Abilene Coal Ocean August 16th, 2025
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Bulk Coal Alpine August 16th, 2025
Bequia
PIBT Indigo Coal GSA August 12th, 2025
Breeze
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT ST Paul Coal Alpine August 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine August 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Koulitsa-2 Soya Bean East Wind August 16th, 2025
Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M August 17th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Teno Container GAC August 18th, 2025
Kavo Maleas Mogas Alpine -do-
Gaslog Salem LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Indigo Breeze Coal GSA August 18th, 2025
Abilene Coal Ocean World -do-
Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Eleni-T Container GAC August 18th, 2025
Romance Condensate Alpine -do-
Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths
Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Zhong Chang
Hong Sheng Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Khairpur Gasoline Alpine -do-
Morning Glory Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Ullswater LPG M International August 18th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK August 19th, 2025
Valence Container GAC -do-
MSC
Barcelona Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
