Markets Print 2025-08-19

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 18, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Bani Yes       Disc           Alpine Marrine     16-08-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-2              M.T            Disc           Pakistan           17-08-2025
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      National
OP-3              Nave           Disc           Alpine Marrine     16-08-2025
                  Cassiopeia     Mogas          Services
B-2               Loevs          Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Takken         Chemical       Company            17-08-2025
B-10/B-11         Cl Judy        Load           Bulk Shipping      17-08-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-11/B-12         Km Weipa       Load           Novamarine         17-08-2025
                                 Clinkers
B-13/B-14         Vsc Pollux     Disc           Seatrade           06-08-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    LosdRice       N.S.Shipping       26-07-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Jasmin         LOsd Rice      Ocean World        15-08-2025
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      17-08-2025
                  Nagoya         Containers
B-28/B-29         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Containers     Sip Agency Pak     17-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Gfs            Dis/Load       Eastwind Shippi    17-08-2025
                  Genesis        Containers     Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Oocl Nagoya       18-08-2025     Dis/Load                       Oocl Pakistan
                                 Containers
LoevsTakken       18-08-2025     Disc.Chemical                       Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sh Freesia        18-08-2025     D/8000                              Eastwind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Southern Robin    18-08-2025     D/7000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Dolphin 08        18-08-2025     D/L7500                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Wan Hai 316       18-08-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Cma Cgm           18-08-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Zanzibar                                                             Pakistan
An Yang           18-08-2025     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Bow Endeavor      19-08-2025     D/2500                            Trans Fast
                                 Orthoxylene                        Logistics
Raon Teresa       19-08-2025     D/17000                              Cma Cgm
                                 Chemical                            Pakistan
Groton            19-08-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
Araya Bhum        19-08-2025     D/L Container                     Inshipping
Alexia            19-08-2025     D/44134                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                     Asia Globa
Pm Hayabusa Ii    19-08-2025     L/55000                          Crystal Sea
                                 Talc Lumps                          Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bbc Vermont       18-08-2025     General Cargo                              -
Eleni t.          18-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Celsius Emmen     18-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Azure          Sand           Universal   August 17th, 2025
                  Dolphin                       Shipping
MW-2              Helena-K       Rice/          Ocean       August 17th, 2025
                                 Cement         Service
MW-4              Abilene        Coal           Ocean       August 16th, 2025
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Bulk           Coal           Alpine      August 16th, 2025
                  Bequia
PIBT              Indigo         Coal           GSA         August 12th, 2025
                  Breeze
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             ST Paul        Coal           Alpine      August 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               ST Nikolai     Palm oil       Alpine      August 17th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Koulitsa-2     Soya Bean      East Wind   August 16th, 2025
                                 Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Kaisa-1        LPG            M           August 17th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Teno              Container      GAC                        August 18th, 2025
Kavo Maleas       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Gaslog Salem      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Indigo Breeze     Coal           GSA                        August 18th, 2025
Abilene           Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                        August 18th, 2025
Romance           Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
Aquavita Trust    Coal           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Lia               Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Zhong Chang
Hong Sheng        Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Khairpur          Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Morning Glory     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Ullswater         LPG            M International            August 18th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                August 19th, 2025
Valence           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
Barcelona         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Comments

