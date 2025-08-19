Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 18, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Bani Yes Disc Alpine Marrine 16-08-2025 Mogas Services OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan 17-08-2025 Mardan Crude Oil National OP-3 Nave Disc Alpine Marrine 16-08-2025 Cassiopeia Mogas Services B-2 Loevs Disc Eastwind Shipping Takken Chemical Company 17-08-2025 B-10/B-11 Cl Judy Load Bulk Shipping 17-08-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-11/B-12 Km Weipa Load Novamarine 17-08-2025 Clinkers B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 LosdRice N.S.Shipping 26-07-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Jasmin LOsd Rice Ocean World 15-08-2025 B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 17-08-2025 Nagoya Containers B-28/B-29 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Salween Containers Sip Agency Pak 17-08-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Gfs Dis/Load Eastwind Shippi 17-08-2025 Genesis Containers Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Oocl Nagoya 18-08-2025 Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan Containers LoevsTakken 18-08-2025 Disc.Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sh Freesia 18-08-2025 D/8000 Eastwind Chemical Shipping Company Southern Robin 18-08-2025 D/7000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Dolphin 08 18-08-2025 D/L7500 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Wan Hai 316 18-08-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Cma Cgm 18-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Zanzibar Pakistan An Yang 18-08-2025 D/L Container Universal Shipping Bow Endeavor 19-08-2025 D/2500 Trans Fast Orthoxylene Logistics Raon Teresa 19-08-2025 D/17000 Cma Cgm Chemical Pakistan Groton 19-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Araya Bhum 19-08-2025 D/L Container Inshipping Alexia 19-08-2025 D/44134 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Globa Pm Hayabusa Ii 19-08-2025 L/55000 Crystal Sea Talc Lumps Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bbc Vermont 18-08-2025 General Cargo - Eleni t. 18-08-2025 Container Ship - Celsius Emmen 18-08-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Azure Sand Universal August 17th, 2025 Dolphin Shipping MW-2 Helena-K Rice/ Ocean August 17th, 2025 Cement Service MW-4 Abilene Coal Ocean August 16th, 2025 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Bulk Coal Alpine August 16th, 2025 Bequia PIBT Indigo Coal GSA August 12th, 2025 Breeze ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT ST Paul Coal Alpine August 17th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT ST Nikolai Palm oil Alpine August 17th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Koulitsa-2 Soya Bean East Wind August 16th, 2025 Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M August 17th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Teno Container GAC August 18th, 2025 Kavo Maleas Mogas Alpine -do- Gaslog Salem LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Indigo Breeze Coal GSA August 18th, 2025 Abilene Coal Ocean World -do- Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Eleni-T Container GAC August 18th, 2025 Romance Condensate Alpine -do- Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do- Zhong Chang Hong Sheng Coal Trade To Shore -do- Khairpur Gasoline Alpine -do- Morning Glory Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Ullswater LPG M International August 18th, 2025 CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK August 19th, 2025 Valence Container GAC -do- MSC Barcelona Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

