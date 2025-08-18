South Africa’s MTN swings to H1 profit, raises guidance

JOHANNESBURG: Africa’s biggest telecoms operator MTN Group on Monday said it swung to a half-year profit, as inflation and foreign exchange rates in key markets showed improved stability.

South Africa-headquartered MTN reported headline earnings per share of 645 cents in the six months to June 30, compared to a headline loss of 256 cents a year earlier.

The operator also raised its medium-term guidance for group service revenue growth to a percentage in at least the high-teens from at least the mid-teens.