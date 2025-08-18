Dar lauds UK’s support during recent floods

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its solidarity and readiness to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of recent floods in Pakistan.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, Dar acknowledged the UK’s support during this challenging time.

Lammy conveyed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives caused by the flash floods and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to stand by Pakistan. He also extended best wishes to the Deputy Prime Minister for his upcoming visit to London.

Dar, in response, said he looks forward to continued engagement with the UK leadership to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

