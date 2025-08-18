Clearance of roads during snow season: Gandapur hands over advanced machinery to uplift authorities

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has handed over state-of-the-art multi-purpose machinery to the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to strengthen emergency response and keep roads clear during snow season.

The formal handover took place at a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally handed over the advanced machinery to the respective authorities.

Briefing the chief minister, officials said that these are the first machines of their kind in Pakistan, designed to keep roads open during snow season.

The high-performance equipment is capable of operating efficiently even in harsh weather conditions.

In addition to clearing snow and glaciers from roads, the machines can also remove fallen trees, cut through concrete debris and metal barriers, and perform a total of seven different functions.

The equipment has been procured under the World Bank–supported Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project (KITE), with the purchase process for four additional machines already underway.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the provincial government, in collaboration with partner organizations, is taking practical steps to make tourists sites safer, more accessible, and more attractive for tourists.

He said the availability of these machines will ensure easier access to tourist areas even in winter, significantly improving safety for both tourists and locals during emergencies. He thanked the World Bank for its support in this initiative.

The chief minister stressed that tourist safety and year-round accessibility are essential for promoting tourism adding that the current provincial government is working to keep tourism activities operational throughout the year by improving access roads, enhancing infrastructure, developing Integrated Tourism Zones, and opening up new tourist destinations.

The chief minister highlighted the government’s unique Host Home Stay Tourism initiative, which aims to provide quality accommodation for visitors while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

He added that these investments in emergency response and tourism infrastructure are part of a broader vision to develop the tourism sector on a sustainable basis and strengthen the province’s economy.

The event was attended by relevant provincial cabinet members, as well as senior officials from the Tourism Department, Galiyat Development Authority, and Kaghan Development Authority.

