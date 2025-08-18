BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

Clearance of roads during snow season: Gandapur hands over advanced machinery to uplift authorities

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has handed over state-of-the-art multi-purpose machinery to the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to strengthen emergency response and keep roads clear during snow season.

The formal handover took place at a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally handed over the advanced machinery to the respective authorities.

Briefing the chief minister, officials said that these are the first machines of their kind in Pakistan, designed to keep roads open during snow season.

The high-performance equipment is capable of operating efficiently even in harsh weather conditions.

In addition to clearing snow and glaciers from roads, the machines can also remove fallen trees, cut through concrete debris and metal barriers, and perform a total of seven different functions.

The equipment has been procured under the World Bank–supported Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project (KITE), with the purchase process for four additional machines already underway.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the provincial government, in collaboration with partner organizations, is taking practical steps to make tourists sites safer, more accessible, and more attractive for tourists.

He said the availability of these machines will ensure easier access to tourist areas even in winter, significantly improving safety for both tourists and locals during emergencies. He thanked the World Bank for its support in this initiative.

The chief minister stressed that tourist safety and year-round accessibility are essential for promoting tourism adding that the current provincial government is working to keep tourism activities operational throughout the year by improving access roads, enhancing infrastructure, developing Integrated Tourism Zones, and opening up new tourist destinations.

The chief minister highlighted the government’s unique Host Home Stay Tourism initiative, which aims to provide quality accommodation for visitors while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

He added that these investments in emergency response and tourism infrastructure are part of a broader vision to develop the tourism sector on a sustainable basis and strengthen the province’s economy.

The event was attended by relevant provincial cabinet members, as well as senior officials from the Tourism Department, Galiyat Development Authority, and Kaghan Development Authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur GDA KDA

Comments

200 characters

Clearance of roads during snow season: Gandapur hands over advanced machinery to uplift authorities

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories