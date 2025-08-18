Latif Gurmani dies

LAHORE: Muhammad Latif Gurmani, father of senior journalist and Lahore Press Club Council Member Tajammal Latif Gurmani, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 81.

His funeral prayer will be offered on Monday, August 18, at 2:00 pm at Nabipura Graveyard near Sunny Flour Mills, Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II, Lahore.

The deceased is survived by his widow, three sons — Ajmal Latif, Tajammal Gurmani, and Afzal Latif — and two daughters, former Central Nazima of Anjuman Talibat-e-Islam Rizwana Latif and Romana Latif. His sons-in-law include Abdul Razzaq Sajid, Chairman of Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust, and Akbar Chaudhry.

