After DJs and raves, Saudi pushes home-grown culture

RIYADH: First, deeply religious Saudi Arabia opened its doors to Western raves and music festivals. Now it’s turning to long-neglected Saudi traditions as it seeks to draw tourists and reshape its national identity.

In “Terhal”, a lavish stage show in Riyadh, an actor in a red-and-white headdress gallops on a white horse, exploring the kingdom’s heritage and top tourist sites.

The move towards more wholesome, Saudi-inspired entertainment comes after raucous scenes at past music festivals in the capital.

Reports of alcohol and drug use — both banned in the kingdom — at the MDL Beast electronic music festival have been denied by Riyadh authorities.

This year’s Riyadh Season entertainment programme, which still features MDL Beast, will be “almost entirely comprised of Saudi and Gulf musicians”, said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.