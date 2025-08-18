BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.22%)
BOP 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
DCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 184.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.17%)
FCCL 50.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
GCIL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
HUBC 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
MLCF 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.22%)
NBP 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.73%)
PAEL 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.87%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
PRL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.28%)
SSGC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.33 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.78%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Increased By 31.4 (0.21%)
BR30 42,178 Increased By 99.4 (0.24%)
KSE100 147,065 Increased By 573.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,922 Increased By 89.3 (0.2%)
Aug 18, 2025
World Print 2025-08-18

After DJs and raves, Saudi pushes home-grown culture

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:26am

RIYADH: First, deeply religious Saudi Arabia opened its doors to Western raves and music festivals. Now it’s turning to long-neglected Saudi traditions as it seeks to draw tourists and reshape its national identity.

In “Terhal”, a lavish stage show in Riyadh, an actor in a red-and-white headdress gallops on a white horse, exploring the kingdom’s heritage and top tourist sites.

The move towards more wholesome, Saudi-inspired entertainment comes after raucous scenes at past music festivals in the capital.

Reports of alcohol and drug use — both banned in the kingdom — at the MDL Beast electronic music festival have been denied by Riyadh authorities.

This year’s Riyadh Season entertainment programme, which still features MDL Beast, will be “almost entirely comprised of Saudi and Gulf musicians”, said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Saudi Arabia festivals Saudi traditions

