DG visits GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital

APP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:45am

QUETTA: Director General (DG) Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Moin-ur-Rehman Khan on Sunday paid a visit to the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital, which is being operated under the management of Indus Hospital and Health Network.

Head of Campus Dr Affan Faiqzada briefed the DG on the hospital’s system and services, while GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad was also present. The DG inspected different departments of the hospital, which currently has a capacity of 150 beds.

At present, the hospital offers services in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Emergency Medicine, Gynecology & Obstetrics, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, Radiology and Urology.

In the next phase, Gastroenterology, Cardio-logy, Ophthalmology and Mammography units will also be launched. Facilities such as a blood bank and a nutrition program are also available.

According to statistics, the hospital treated 290,000 outpatients, 8,287 inpatients, performed 1,100 surgeries, handled 2,270 maternity cases, conducted 76,200 laboratory tests, and provided 23,780 X-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans during the past year. Currently, the hospital serves around 1,000 to 1,200 patients daily, providing free medicines, lab tests, and even meals for admitted patients. Operating in a paperless environment, the hospital maintains patients’ medical records digitally and is equipped with modern diagnostic technologies of international standards.

However, officials informed the DG that the hospital requires 2 megawatts of electricity through a separate feeder, which has yet to become operational.

