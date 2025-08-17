Flash floods in KP: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah condoles deaths

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a call from Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The Kuwaiti FM conveyed Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah’s condolences over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by the recent flash floods in northern Pakistan. He assured that the government and the brotherly people of Kuwait stand ready to extend all possible support to the people of Pakistan in this difficult hour.

The DPM/FM expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s solidarity. Both leaders looked forward to meeting at the forthcoming OIC CFM in Jeddah later this month.

