Monsoon currents likely to strengthen across Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast that weak monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh and are expected to strengthen and spread across the province from August 18.

Under their influence, partly cloudy and humid conditions are likely in most districts, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, and chances of drizzle in Badin, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Khairpur.

From today (Sunday), Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Tando Muhammad Khan may receive moderate to isolated heavy rainfall, while light rain is expected in Sukkur, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Thatta, and Khairpur.

On August 18, Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, and Tharparkar are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain with isolated heavy falls, while Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kamber Shahdadkot, and Karachi division may witness light to moderate showers.

For Karachi, the three-day forecast predicts partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle during the night and morning on Saturday and Sunday, turning hot and humid on Monday with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms or rain in the evening.

Maximum temperatures are expected between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with morning humidity ranging from 70 to 80 percent and evening levels between 55 and 65 percent. Winds will generally blow from the west and southwest, adding to the humid conditions in the city.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages are witnessing normal water flow. The Met Department has also issued a flood forecast, indicating low-level flows at Guddu and Sukkur and below-low levels at Kotri.

