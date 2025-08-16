‘Doomsday’ monsoon rains lash KP and AJK, killing almost 200 people

ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods have wreaked devastation across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan regions resulting in the deaths of at least 194 people, injuring 28, destroying 118 houses, perishing 43 livestock and leaving scores missing.

According to the Daily Situation Report on monsoon rains released here on Friday by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the monsoon rains played havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) districts of Battagram, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Batagram, and Mansehra, wherein, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have claimed 180 lives and injured 23 people, while scores remain missing.

According to the NDMA, nine deaths and four injuries were reported in AJK and five deaths and one injury was reported in G-B. Moreover, 51 houses were damaged in AJK, 50 in KPK and 17 in G-B as well as 43 livestock perished in the floodwaters. The floodwaters have also partially damaged six bridges of which five in KPK and one in G-B.

The NDMA said incidents occurred in Bajaur, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Swat, Buner, and Shangla, with Bajaur and Battagram suffering the worst damage, where rescue operations are still underway. According to officials, the data related to damages to the life, property and infrastructure is based on the preliminary reports received by the provincial and local authorities, therefore, the death and injuries toll is likely to increase as so far scores of people are missing in flood-hit areas.

NDMA, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) as well as Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)KPK had earlier issued weather alerts to all district administrations, directing precautionary measures. The federal as well as the provincial government given the current situation had ordered relief work to be accelerated and immediate assistance provided to the affected population. Authorities have also been instructed to use all available resources to reopen blocked tourist routes and restore disconnected roads.

According PDMA KPK, rescue operation is underway in Bajaur for seven missing persons, in district Battagram Rescue 1122 team is on the spot conducting operation for more than 15 missing persons. In Buner district due to torrential rains and flooding more than 78 deaths have been reported so far.In district Lower Dir, the rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and recovered fivebodies andfour injured, in District Mansehra due to cloudburst with flash flooding reported at Dheri Haleem and Balimang bordering Mansehra-Batagram districts, wherein, 11 dead bodies have been recovered while two persons are injured and nine are still missing in Dheri Haleem area of Tehsil Baffa Pskhal, District Mansehra.

Due to cloudburst and flash flood at village Dhoga Khairabad of Tehsil Balakot, three persons including one mother and two children died, in district Shangla due to heavy rainfall a house collapsed and 23 deaths were reported. In district Swat, 11 deaths are reported, two women were rescued by local authorities. Multiple school students were successfully rescued by Rescue 1122 and the District Administration Swat. The situation remains critical in certain areas, and necessary response and relief operations are underway. One child was recovered.

During ongoing monsoon season started on June 26, 2025 so far, the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts, glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) have resulted in the deaths of 507, injuring 768 nationwide, damaging 1,863 hoses, killing 477 livestock, sweeping away 450 kilometres (kms) of road infrastructure and destroying 116 bridges.

Out of 507 nationwide flood-related deaths, KPK 251 is the worst-affected province, wherein, 112 people have also sustained injuries, followed by Punjab with 164 confirmed deaths and 582 injuries; Sindh 28 deaths and 40 injuries, G-B with 24 deaths and 13 injuries, Balochistan 20 deaths and four injuries, AJK with 12 deaths and 14 injuries, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) eight deaths and three injuries.

