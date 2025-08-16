Maryam first CM actively engaging with friendly nations: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s historic and strategic visit to Japan marks a significant milestone in the province’s journey towards international development and cooperation.

She emphasised that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister actively engaging with friendly nations to secure investment, explore technological collaboration, and establish partnerships in education, health, and other vital sectors for Punjab’s growth.

“Her vision is to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and progressive Punjab,” Azma Bokhari said, adding: “The Japan visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will also unlock new opportunities for joint ventures, scholarships, and technology transfer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025