BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

Maryam first CM actively engaging with friendly nations: Azma

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s historic and strategic visit to Japan marks a significant milestone in the province’s journey towards international development and cooperation.

She emphasised that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister actively engaging with friendly nations to secure investment, explore technological collaboration, and establish partnerships in education, health, and other vital sectors for Punjab’s growth.

“Her vision is to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and progressive Punjab,” Azma Bokhari said, adding: “The Japan visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will also unlock new opportunities for joint ventures, scholarships, and technology transfer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Maryam first CM actively engaging with friendly nations: Azma

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories