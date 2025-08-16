PPP stands with KP people in difficult hours: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said he stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this time of natural disaster and is deeply saddened by the loss of life and property there.

In a statement, he said that during this difficult time, the Pakistan Peoples Party stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is always ready to provide unconditional support. He added that they pray for the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to face this ordeal with courage and unity and to overcome it soon.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government is always ready to help its brothers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will provide all possible assistance if needed.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that supporting each other in difficult times is the true identity of the Pakistani nation, and the PPP fully upholds this spirit.

