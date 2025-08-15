BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.36 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.56%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
DGKC 185.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.33%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.98%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.2%)
HUBC 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
NBP 148.52 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.77%)
PAEL 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
PPL 183.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PREMA 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 15,047 Increased By 52.4 (0.35%)
BR30 42,421 Increased By 30 (0.07%)
KSE100 147,141 Increased By 611.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 45,038 Increased By 183.1 (0.41%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

  • Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.00 a barrel
Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 10:38am

Oil prices nudged higher on Friday to fresh one-week highs after US President Donald Trump warned of “consequences” if Russia blocked a Ukraine peace deal, injecting concerns about supply.

Sentiment was also boosted by strong economic data out of Japan, which is among the largest global crude importers. Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.00 a barrel by (0017 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 14 cents, also 0.2%, to $64.10.

All eyes are on Friday’s meeting of Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska where a ceasefire in the Ukraine war is at the top of the agenda.

A continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine supports oil markets by limiting the supply of Russian oil.

Trump, however, also said he believes Russia is prepared to end the war in Ukraine.

Fresh Japanese government data released on Friday showed the economy expanded an annualised 1.0% in the April-June quarter, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4% increase.

The rise in gross domestic product (GDP) translated into a quarterly increase of 0.3%, compared with a median estimate of a 0.1% increase. Strong economic activity typically spurs oil consumption.

Prospects of higher-for-longer US interest rates, however, kept oil prices from rising further.

Higher-than-expected inflation data and weak jobs numbers out of the US raised concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high, usually a dampener of oil consumption. Reuters

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

Read more stories