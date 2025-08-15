CM vows to play vibrant role in freeing country from poverty

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the unveiling ceremony of ‘Marka-i- Haq’ Monument, Museum and Park Project, said: “I promise that I will leave no stone unturned to improve the lives of the people. We pledge to play our vibrant role in freeing Pakistan from poverty. Now we will wage a war against poverty and ignorance. We will fight to improve the country and will wage a war against sedition and disorder.”

“To win a war, it is not only military equipment which is necessary, but possessing unwavering faith in Allah Almighty as well. When the Pakistan Air Force downed the Rafale jets with JF-Thunders, no one could believe it,” she said.

The CM outlined,” The entire nation salute those who downed the enemy’s Rafale aircraft. I pay profound tribute to my Commander-in-Chief brother, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who displayed exemplary wartime leadership and led Pakistan to victory. This Independence Day celebration is marked for the whole Pakistani nation. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces like an iron wall.”

She highlighted,” If we had been politically divided, we could never have won the war against the enemy. From the Battle of Truth( ‘Marka-i- Haq’), the world learned what ‘Bunyan-um- Marsus’ means. During my visits in various colleges across Punjab for the distribution of laptops to the talented students, I understood the phrase: ‘This homeland is yours; you are its guardians.’ The entire nation got united and became an iron wall against the enemy’s aggression.”

The CM underscored, “Independence Day is dedicated to those mothers who send their sons to the battlefield with a lion’s heart. The whole nation, Nawaz Sharif and myself pay tribute with profound reverence to the brave mothers who bid farewell to their young sons to the battlefield. We salute those brave daughters who sacrifice their marital life for the sake of sacred homeland, and the children who bear the pain of orphanage for the sake of the defence and protection of our dear homeland. The Independence Day is meant for those sons who gave their precious blood to safeguard their dear motherland.”

She maintained ,” We dedicate the Independence Day to the valiant warriors who fought bravely on the borders. Every year we celebrate our Independence Day, but on account of Marka-i- Haq, this year’s rejoice is unparalleled. Today is dedicated to the valiant soldiers who gave a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggressive designs, to the leadership, officers, and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who made the country a nuclear power and rendered its defence impregnable.”

She noted,” I commend Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, the Bank of Punjab, IDAP, PHA, and the media team, and I request everyone to rise today with a firm resolve to make our sacred homeland greater and stronger than ever before. I also urge the workers, farmers, teachers, students, and politicians to set aside their political differences and give foremost priority to the progress and prosperity of their country. For serving the country and the nation is an honour not granted to everyone. If one attains an elevated position but is devoid of good intentions, it leads to disgrace.”

She added,” The journey of decline that began in 2018 has ended. This soil is very fertile; it only asks for a little water and a little hard work. Pakistan has defeated an enemy four times greater its size with full zeal and determination. I commend the entire administration for celebrating the Independence Day with complete vigour and zest along with decorating and illuminating the buildings across Punjab. I pray to Allah Almighty that may Pakistan lives forever and we see it reaching great heights in our lifetime.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025