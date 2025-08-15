BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Aug 15, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

CM unveils ‘Marka-i-Haq’ monument, park & museum

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a unique and innovative initiative and announced that Punjab will have a ‘Marka-i- Haq’ Monument, Park and a Museum dedicated to the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-i- Haq’).

A special ceremony was organized at the Expo Centre to introduce the project, where the Chief Minister formally unveiled it.

The veteran musicians orchestra presented national songs with emotional melodies. The Chief Minister sat among the veteran musicians and applauded their performance.

To celebrate the Independence Day and the Battle of Truth (‘Marka-i-Haq’), national songs were presented, including may Punjab and Pakistan live long forever (‘Shala Wasda Rave’ Punjab, Pakistan). The soulful and enthralling voice of famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga, captivated the whole gathering in the ceremony.

A special musical film about the Battle of Truth(‘Marka-i- Haq’) was screened, along with an informational documentary on the(‘Marka-i-Haq’) Monument, Museum, and Park was presented in the event.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Marka i Haq

Comments

200 characters

