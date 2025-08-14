BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Markets

US stocks dip after wholesale inflation jumps

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2025 08:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Thursday after US wholesale inflation topped estimates, complicating the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The producer price index rose 0.9 percent on a month-on-month basis, much greater than analysts expected and a surprise after Tuesday’s reading on consumer prices suggested stable inflation in spite of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“We’re beginning to see the impact of tariffs on inflation, and it’s starting with producer prices,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. “The question is: will it impact consumers? For now, the answer is not yet.”

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 44,752.94.

US stocks open higher, extending rally

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,452.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 21,702.61.

Futures markets have been betting that the Fed will cut interest rates in September.

The PPI report is a “most unwelcome surprise to the upside and is likely to unwind some of the optimism of a ‘guaranteed’ rate cut next month,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management.

“If we finish the day flat or even higher then that’s a strong indication that the market doesn’t need rate cuts to keep moving higher,” Zaccarelli said.

“But if the reaction is extremely negative, then it’s an indication that this bull market isn’t as robust as many have been claiming.”

Among individual companies, Deere & Co sank eight percent after it reported a drop in profits and lowered the ceiling of its full-year earnings range.

