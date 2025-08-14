Independence Day: Tarar speaks of ‘double celebrations’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar said that by the grace of Allah, the Almighty, the enemy has been defeated in the “battle for truth,” making this year’s Independence Day celebrations doubly significant for the nation.

Pakistanis are marking not only the anniversary of their freedom but also celebrating a major national victory, he added.

Tarar stated that “Allah has blessed us with the gift of freedom, allowing us to breathe in free skies,” and added that from children to the elderly, people are waving the national flag and coming out of their homes to join the festivities. Families are gathering at iconic locations such as Parliament House and other important buildings, celebrating under the shade of the national flag.

“At this moment, we are all Pakistanis, united in our celebration,” he said. Tarar emphasised that this unity sends a clear message to India that living nations know how to defend their freedom and rejoice in their victories.

The minister announced that tonight at exactly midnight, grand fireworks will be held in Islamabad and various other cities, with live coverage on television screens. Celebrations will also include patriotic songs and parades. Flag-raising ceremonies are scheduled for tomorrow morning in multiple cities, including a special event.

Extending his congratulations to the entire nation, Tarar said this historic occasion is a symbol of Pakistan’s unity, determination, and resilience.

