BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Independence Day: Tarar speaks of ‘double celebrations’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar said that by the grace of Allah, the Almighty, the enemy has been defeated in the “battle for truth,” making this year’s Independence Day celebrations doubly significant for the nation.

Pakistanis are marking not only the anniversary of their freedom but also celebrating a major national victory, he added.

Tarar stated that “Allah has blessed us with the gift of freedom, allowing us to breathe in free skies,” and added that from children to the elderly, people are waving the national flag and coming out of their homes to join the festivities. Families are gathering at iconic locations such as Parliament House and other important buildings, celebrating under the shade of the national flag.

“At this moment, we are all Pakistanis, united in our celebration,” he said. Tarar emphasised that this unity sends a clear message to India that living nations know how to defend their freedom and rejoice in their victories.

The minister announced that tonight at exactly midnight, grand fireworks will be held in Islamabad and various other cities, with live coverage on television screens. Celebrations will also include patriotic songs and parades. Flag-raising ceremonies are scheduled for tomorrow morning in multiple cities, including a special event.

Extending his congratulations to the entire nation, Tarar said this historic occasion is a symbol of Pakistan’s unity, determination, and resilience.

Pakistan and India Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar Independence Day of Pakistan Indo Pak tensions

