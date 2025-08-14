BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

LDA official suspended

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has suspended a Lahore Development Authority officer for allegedly facilitating illegal constructions.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Housing Department, LDA Director Town Planning Zone-4 Ali Nusrat was suspended and subsequently and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him. The Punjab Housing Secretary has also ordered the establishment of a vigilance committee to keep a close watch on illegal constructions.

The spokesperson said strict action will be taken against officers found guilty of incompetence, corruption, or negligence, and that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption is being enforced rigorously. Under this policy, corrupt officers and officials involved in aiding illegal constructions have come under the radar, he added.

Punjab government Lahore Development Authority LDA LDA official

