KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.876 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 36,235.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.948 billion, followed by COTS (PKR9.360 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.484 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.650 billion), Silver (PKR 1.434 billion), Crude oil (PKR 902.082 million),SP 500 (PKR 589.477 million), DJ (PKR 589.240 million), Natural Gas (PKR 349.438 million), Copper (PKR 214.581 million), Brent (PKR 12.039 million) and Aluminium (PKR 7.954 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 25 lots amounting to PKR 91.942 million were traded.

