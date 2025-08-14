Spot rate up Rs100 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,400 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per maund.

approximately, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025