BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Markets Print 2025-08-14

S&P 500, Nasdaq hover near record highs

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month.

Signs that US tariffs on imports have not fully filtered into headline consumer prices came as a relief for investors this week as they scour for insights on the impact trade uncertainty has had on the economy.

Despite data showing underlying price pressures were on the rise, markets also factored in recent weakness in the job market and a shake-up at the Federal Reserve as they leaned in favor of a potential dovish move by the central bank in September.

Traders are now fully pricing in a 25 basis points interest rate cut, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, up from 89.2% last week. The central bank last lowered borrowing costs in December.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said he thought an aggressive half-point cut was possible given recent weak employment numbers.

Stagflation “was the first word that came to my mind when I saw this CPI report yesterday,” said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, referring to Tuesday’s data coming on the heels of a number of other reports pointing to a cooling economy.

“The slowdown that we’re seeing is probably fairly temporary, at least at this point. So inflation is something that we’re absolutely worried about because we saw that uptick.”

At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.26 points, or 0.82%, to 44,821.52, the S&P 500 gained 9.34 points, or 0.15%, to 6,455.15 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 15.77 points, or 0.07%, to 21,697.97.

The blue-chip Dow was within 1% away from an all-time high and the Russell 2000 index, which tracks rate-sensitive small-cap companies, added 0.1.3% to hit a six-month high.

Investors were also taking notice of other sectors following the recent tech-led rally in US stocks that have pushed valuations of the S&P 500 above long-term averages.

Healthcare stocks, which have been beaten down for much of the year, led gains among the 11 S&P 500 sectors with a 1.4% rise, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was marginally lower.

Later in the day, investors will scrutinize remarks of a number of policymakers, especially Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

CoreWeave, which is backed by Nvidia, slumped 17.6% after the AI data center operator reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss.

Eyes are also on developments surrounding the China revenue-sharing deal the US government signed with top chipmakers, which the White House said could be expanded to others in the sector.

Paramount Skydance jumped 30%. The company won exclusive broadcasting rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years earlier this week.

In geopolitics, traders also were keen on a meeting between Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict scheduled on Friday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 49 new lows.

