BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 13, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-Aug-25      11-Aug-25      08-Aug-25      07-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101947       0.101921       0.101949       0.101907
Euro                             0.850649       0.850714         0.8529       0.851579
Japanese yen                   0.00493894                    0.00497573     0.00495635
U.K. pound                       0.986353       0.984155       0.984262       0.980929
U.S. dollar                      0.732939       0.731986       0.732229       0.731409
Algerian dinar                 0.00563915     0.00563835     0.00564123     0.00563742
Australian dollar                0.476264       0.477694        0.47734       0.476659
Botswana pula                   0.0547505      0.0547526      0.0547707      0.0547094
Brazilian real                   0.135614       0.134391       0.134978       0.133879
Brunei dollar                    0.569848       0.570349       0.570405       0.569544
Canadian dollar                  0.532079       0.531002       0.532491       0.531818
Chilean peso                  0.000755786    0.000758032    0.000753415    0.000749072
Czech koruna                    0.0347595      0.0347275      0.0348797      0.0347215
Danish krone                     0.113977        0.11399       0.114279       0.114087
Indian rupee                   0.00835996     0.00835814     0.00835691     0.00834042
Israeli New Shekel               0.213747       0.214156       0.213167        0.21405
Korean won                     0.00052794    0.000528128    0.000528991    0.000526383
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39836         2.3972                       2.39531
Malaysian ringgit                0.173149       0.172822       0.172879        0.17293
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159541      0.0160995      0.0160951      0.0160536
Mexican peso                    0.0394781      0.0392101      0.0394694       0.039162
New Zealand dollar               0.435549       0.435824       0.436372       0.434494
Norwegian krone                 0.0715202      0.0714586      0.0713486      0.0716197
Omani rial                        1.90621        1.90373                       1.90223
Peruvian sol                                    0.207832       0.207607        0.20673
Philippine peso                 0.0128595      0.0128349      0.0128019      0.0126945
Polish zloty                       0.1997       0.200572       0.200188       0.200512
Qatari riyal                     0.201357       0.201095                      0.200937
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19545       0.195196                      0.195042
Singapore dollar                 0.569848       0.570349       0.570405       0.569544
Swedish krona                   0.0760051      0.0760789      0.0763017      0.0760712
Swiss franc                      0.903859       0.904133        0.90628       0.907343
Thai baht                                                     0.0226486      0.0226435
Trinidadian dollar               0.108428        0.10834       0.108573         0.1085
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199575       0.199315                      0.199158
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183244      0.0182878      0.0183406      0.0182688
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories