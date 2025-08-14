WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 13, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Aug-25 11-Aug-25 08-Aug-25 07-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101947 0.101921 0.101949 0.101907 Euro 0.850649 0.850714 0.8529 0.851579 Japanese yen 0.00493894 0.00497573 0.00495635 U.K. pound 0.986353 0.984155 0.984262 0.980929 U.S. dollar 0.732939 0.731986 0.732229 0.731409 Algerian dinar 0.00563915 0.00563835 0.00564123 0.00563742 Australian dollar 0.476264 0.477694 0.47734 0.476659 Botswana pula 0.0547505 0.0547526 0.0547707 0.0547094 Brazilian real 0.135614 0.134391 0.134978 0.133879 Brunei dollar 0.569848 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 Canadian dollar 0.532079 0.531002 0.532491 0.531818 Chilean peso 0.000755786 0.000758032 0.000753415 0.000749072 Czech koruna 0.0347595 0.0347275 0.0348797 0.0347215 Danish krone 0.113977 0.11399 0.114279 0.114087 Indian rupee 0.00835996 0.00835814 0.00835691 0.00834042 Israeli New Shekel 0.213747 0.214156 0.213167 0.21405 Korean won 0.00052794 0.000528128 0.000528991 0.000526383 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39836 2.3972 2.39531 Malaysian ringgit 0.173149 0.172822 0.172879 0.17293 Mauritian rupee 0.0159541 0.0160995 0.0160951 0.0160536 Mexican peso 0.0394781 0.0392101 0.0394694 0.039162 New Zealand dollar 0.435549 0.435824 0.436372 0.434494 Norwegian krone 0.0715202 0.0714586 0.0713486 0.0716197 Omani rial 1.90621 1.90373 1.90223 Peruvian sol 0.207832 0.207607 0.20673 Philippine peso 0.0128595 0.0128349 0.0128019 0.0126945 Polish zloty 0.1997 0.200572 0.200188 0.200512 Qatari riyal 0.201357 0.201095 0.200937 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19545 0.195196 0.195042 Singapore dollar 0.569848 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544 Swedish krona 0.0760051 0.0760789 0.0763017 0.0760712 Swiss franc 0.903859 0.904133 0.90628 0.907343 Thai baht 0.0226486 0.0226435 Trinidadian dollar 0.108428 0.10834 0.108573 0.1085 U.A.E. dirham 0.199575 0.199315 0.199158 Uruguayan peso 0.0183244 0.0182878 0.0183406 0.0182688 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

