WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 13, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Aug-25 11-Aug-25 08-Aug-25 07-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101947 0.101921 0.101949 0.101907
Euro 0.850649 0.850714 0.8529 0.851579
Japanese yen 0.00493894 0.00497573 0.00495635
U.K. pound 0.986353 0.984155 0.984262 0.980929
U.S. dollar 0.732939 0.731986 0.732229 0.731409
Algerian dinar 0.00563915 0.00563835 0.00564123 0.00563742
Australian dollar 0.476264 0.477694 0.47734 0.476659
Botswana pula 0.0547505 0.0547526 0.0547707 0.0547094
Brazilian real 0.135614 0.134391 0.134978 0.133879
Brunei dollar 0.569848 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544
Canadian dollar 0.532079 0.531002 0.532491 0.531818
Chilean peso 0.000755786 0.000758032 0.000753415 0.000749072
Czech koruna 0.0347595 0.0347275 0.0348797 0.0347215
Danish krone 0.113977 0.11399 0.114279 0.114087
Indian rupee 0.00835996 0.00835814 0.00835691 0.00834042
Israeli New Shekel 0.213747 0.214156 0.213167 0.21405
Korean won 0.00052794 0.000528128 0.000528991 0.000526383
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39836 2.3972 2.39531
Malaysian ringgit 0.173149 0.172822 0.172879 0.17293
Mauritian rupee 0.0159541 0.0160995 0.0160951 0.0160536
Mexican peso 0.0394781 0.0392101 0.0394694 0.039162
New Zealand dollar 0.435549 0.435824 0.436372 0.434494
Norwegian krone 0.0715202 0.0714586 0.0713486 0.0716197
Omani rial 1.90621 1.90373 1.90223
Peruvian sol 0.207832 0.207607 0.20673
Philippine peso 0.0128595 0.0128349 0.0128019 0.0126945
Polish zloty 0.1997 0.200572 0.200188 0.200512
Qatari riyal 0.201357 0.201095 0.200937
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19545 0.195196 0.195042
Singapore dollar 0.569848 0.570349 0.570405 0.569544
Swedish krona 0.0760051 0.0760789 0.0763017 0.0760712
Swiss franc 0.903859 0.904133 0.90628 0.907343
Thai baht 0.0226486 0.0226435
Trinidadian dollar 0.108428 0.10834 0.108573 0.1085
U.A.E. dirham 0.199575 0.199315 0.199158
Uruguayan peso 0.0183244 0.0182878 0.0183406 0.0182688
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
