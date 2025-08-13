BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Pakistan

Amended Seed Act: Tanveer stresses strict enforcement of regulations

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday, stressed strict enforcement of seed regulations under the amended Seed Act to ensure quality and protect farmers’ interests.

Presiding over the 4th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), the minister said “quality seed is essential for boosting the agricultural sector.”

He assured that the government will take all necessary steps to safeguard farmers through rigorous regulation, transparent oversight, and zero tolerance for malpractice in the seed sector.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), representatives of provincial agriculture departments, research institutions, farmer representative organisations and private sector stakeholders, an official said.

The minister stressed the establishment of a Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) aimed at improving financial governance, ensuring strategic resource planning, and enhancing audit readiness. This measure would guarantee transparency and efficiency within the authority, he said.

Regarding the registration of seed companies, Rana Tanveer announced that “all new companies will be licenced strictly under the amended Seed Act. Companies will be required to meet stringent criteria including infrastructure readiness, financial guarantees, and adherence to quality standards.”

He also directed the immediate delisting of dormant or non-compliant companies, stressing that the welfare of farmers must take precedence over commercial interests.

The minister approved seed sector reforms, including the pilot implementation of a “Truth & Labelling” system for cotton seeds.

The initiative will be governed by clear eligibility criteria and climate-smart protocols aimed at shielding farmers from substandard seed varieties.

In addition, he instructed the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to continue assessing seed-related crop loss claims through physical verification, tax number validation, and formal hearings—ensuring swift compensation in legitimate cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

