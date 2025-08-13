Rains, floods: PM calls for stepping up coordination efforts

ISLAMABAD: As monsoon rains batter swathes of the country and floodwaters surge through vulnerable districts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for an urgent escalation in federal coordination efforts, instructing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tighten its command of the crisis response in close coordination with provincial authorities.

During a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the NDMA, briefed the prime minister on the country’s ongoing relief operations.

Expressing visible concern over preparedness gaps, the prime minister demanded urgent enhancements in inter-agency communication and disaster response capabilities.

PM Sharif placed particular emphasis on early warning systems in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region increasingly susceptible to climate-related shocks. “Ensure they are fully operational, and without delay,” he instructed, urging closer cooperation between the NDMA and the Ministry of Climate Change to deliver timely alerts to communities in high-risk areas.

