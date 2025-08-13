BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Rains, floods: PM calls for stepping up coordination efforts

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: As monsoon rains batter swathes of the country and floodwaters surge through vulnerable districts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for an urgent escalation in federal coordination efforts, instructing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tighten its command of the crisis response in close coordination with provincial authorities.

During a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the NDMA, briefed the prime minister on the country’s ongoing relief operations.

Expressing visible concern over preparedness gaps, the prime minister demanded urgent enhancements in inter-agency communication and disaster response capabilities.

PM Sharif placed particular emphasis on early warning systems in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region increasingly susceptible to climate-related shocks. “Ensure they are fully operational, and without delay,” he instructed, urging closer cooperation between the NDMA and the Ministry of Climate Change to deliver timely alerts to communities in high-risk areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA monsoon rains floods PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Rains, floods: PM calls for stepping up coordination efforts

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories