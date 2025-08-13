BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

PTI voices its opposition to ‘proposed’ 27th Amendment

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, accusing the ruling coalition of eroding judicial independence and centralising power within the executive.

Talking to reporters, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, describing it as a continuation of what he termed an ongoing campaign to undermine the judiciary, following the contentious 26th Amendment.

“The 26th Amendment amounted to a judicial massacre and now they want to finish the job,” he added. “They want a judiciary that offers no resistance. PTI will oppose this tooth and nail.”

He argued that the earlier amendment curtailed the powers of the Supreme Court and reduced the high courts to mere “rubber stamps”, warning that the new proposal would entrench this trend further.

Akram called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, to take a firmer stand, warning that public trust in the judiciary was steadily eroding.

“We are witnessing a slow, calculated dismantling of every safeguard within our democratic and legal frameworks,” he said.

Raising concerns over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wellbeing in custody, Akram demanded immediate access for Khan’s personal physicians, as well as a medical team from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which Khan founded.

“If anything happens to Imran Khan, the state will bear full responsibility,” he said, holding the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab provincial government accountable for his treatment while detained.

He further accused both the federal and Punjab governments of authoritarian overreach, citing custodial deaths, extrajudicial killings, and what he described as the “unchecked power” of law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Sheikh Waqas Akram proposed’ 27th Amendment

Comments

200 characters

PTI voices its opposition to ‘proposed’ 27th Amendment

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories