Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,998 Tons of cargo comprising 80,643 Tons of import cargo and 77,355 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 80,643 Tons comprised of 45,874 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 4,911Tons of Chickpeas, 3,575 Tons of Mop, 11,572Tons of Rock Phosphate and 14,711 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,355 Tons comprised of 58,475 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 215Tons of Bulk Cargo and 18,665 Tons of Clinkers.

There are four ships namely; Hyundai Tokyo, X-Press Phoenix, Star Fighter and Sheng Hang 005 berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Five ships namely Hyundai Mars, M.T Shalamar, Hua Chuang 66, Bridge and Ital Universo sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 214,587 tonnes, comprising 147,046 tonnes imports cargo and 67,541 export cargo carried in 3,788 Containers (1,553 TEUs Imports & 2,235 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Petrel-1, Indigo Breeze, Al-Dhafra and Hua Chaung-66 & two more ships, MSC Bremen and Hanyu Camellia carrying Palm oil, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, MW-4, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 12th August, while three more ships, Highway, MSC Falcon-III and Hansa Africa are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday August 13th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025