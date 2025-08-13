BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 157,998 Tons of cargo comprising 80,643 Tons of import cargo and 77,355 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 80,643 Tons comprised of 45,874 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 4,911Tons of Chickpeas, 3,575 Tons of Mop, 11,572Tons of Rock Phosphate and 14,711 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,355 Tons comprised of 58,475 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 215Tons of Bulk Cargo and 18,665 Tons of Clinkers.

There are four ships namely; Hyundai Tokyo, X-Press Phoenix, Star Fighter and Sheng Hang 005 berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Five ships namely Hyundai Mars, M.T Shalamar, Hua Chuang 66, Bridge and Ital Universo sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 214,587 tonnes, comprising 147,046 tonnes imports cargo and 67,541 export cargo carried in 3,788 Containers (1,553 TEUs Imports & 2,235 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Petrel-1, Indigo Breeze, Al-Dhafra and Hua Chaung-66 & two more ships, MSC Bremen and Hanyu Camellia carrying Palm oil, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, MW-4, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 12th August, while three more ships, Highway, MSC Falcon-III and Hansa Africa are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday August 13th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories