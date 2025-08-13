BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Ds Ocean       Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Chemical       Company            10-08-2025
OP-3              Sheng          Disc           Gac Pakistan       12-08-2025
                  Hang 005       Base Oil
B-2               Chemstar       Disc           Alpine Marrine     11-08-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-5               Star Fighter   Load           Seatrade           11-08-2025
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-9/B-8           Xin Fu Zhou    Disc Load      Cosco shipping     10-08-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
B-10/B-11         Chang          Disc Rice      Wma Shipping       10-08-2025
                  Shun II        Phosphate      Services
B-11/B-12         Ultra          Load           Buik Shipping      11-08-2025
                  Reliance       Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Vsc Pollux     Disc           Seatrade           06-08-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-15/B-14         Belinda        Disc Mop       Bulk Shipping      08-08-2025
                                                Agencies
Nmb-2             AI Naeemi 2    Load           N.S Shipping Li    26-07-2025
                                 Basmati
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29         Wan            Dis./Load      Riazeda            09-08-2025
                  Hai 622        Containers
B-30/B-29         X-Press        Dis /Load      X-Press Feeders Sip
                  Kohima         Containers     Agency Pak         11-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    11-08-2025
                  Phoenix        Containers     Sip Agency Pak
Sapt-3            Hyundai        Dis./Load      United Marine      10-08-2025
                  Tokyo          Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            George         Dis./Load      Ocean Network      11-08-2025
                  Washington     Containers     Express Pak
                  Bridge
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press           12-08-2025     Dis./Load                    X-Press Feeders
Kohima                           Containers                    Sip Agency Pak
Hyundai Tokyo     12-08-2025     Dis./Load                      United Marine
                                 Containers                          Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nymph Thetis      12-08-2025     D/5200 Chemical                    Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Msc Falcon Iii    12-08-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Kmtc Jebel Ali    12-08-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Gsf Prime         12-08-2025     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Jasmin            12-08-2025     L/3500 Rice                      Ocean World
Jing Chang        12-08-2025     D/443                        Sharaf Shipping
                                 General Cargo                         Agency
Hafnia Australia  13-08-2025     D/61000 Jet Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Swan Lake         13-08-2025     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
M.T Sargodha      13-08-2025     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Ever Lucid        13-08-2025     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
Esl Mundra        13-08-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
Xin Shanghai      13-08-2025     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                                     Line Pak
Uafl Dubai        13-08-2025     D/LContainer                 Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Mars      12-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T Shalamar      12-08-2025     Tanker                                     -
Hua Chuang 66     12-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Bridge            12-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ital Universo     12-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Great Voyage   Cement/        Crystal Sea  August 9th, 2025
                                 Rice
MW-2              Daria          Rice/          Bulk        August 9th, 2025
                                 Cement         Shipping
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Pacific Merit  Coal           Trade To
                                                Shore                  August
                                                                   10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               EVA Diamond    Palm oil       Alpine      August 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan Santos Contanier      GAC         August 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Bolan          Gas oil        GAC         August 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Mega           Soya           Ocean       August 11th, 2025
                  Benefit        Bean Seed      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Kita           LNG            GSA         August 11th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Twin Delight      Coal           Ocean World                August 12th, 2025
Al-Sakhamah       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
EVA Hong
Kong              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Santos            Contanier      GAC                        August 12th, 2025
EVA Diamond       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hua Chaung-66     Container      CMA CGM PAK                August 12th, 2025
Petrel-1          Palm oil       Trans Trade                             -do-
Indigo Breeze     Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Al Dhafra         Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Abilene
(Re-Anchored)     Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Bulk Bequia       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Aquavita Trust    Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Lia               Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Koulitsa-2        Soya Bean      East Wind                               -do-
                  Seed
Flora Maris       Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Kavo Maleas       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Sedra             Steel          Universal Ship                          -do-
                  Product
PVT Neptune       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Romance           Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hanyu             Chemicals      GAC                        August 12th, 2025
Camellia
MSC Bremen        Contanier      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Highway           Contanier      GAC                        August 13th, 2025
MSC Falcon-III    Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

