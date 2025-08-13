Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Ds Ocean Disc Eastwind Shipping Chemical Company 10-08-2025 OP-3 Sheng Disc Gac Pakistan 12-08-2025 Hang 005 Base Oil B-2 Chemstar Disc Alpine Marrine 11-08-2025 Chemical Services B-5 Star Fighter Load Seatrade 11-08-2025 Clinkers Shipping B-9/B-8 Xin Fu Zhou Disc Load Cosco shipping 10-08-2025 Containers Line Pak B-10/B-11 Chang Disc Rice Wma Shipping 10-08-2025 Shun II Phosphate Services B-11/B-12 Ultra Load Buik Shipping 11-08-2025 Reliance Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025 Chickpeas Shipping B-15/B-14 Belinda Disc Mop Bulk Shipping 08-08-2025 Agencies Nmb-2 AI Naeemi 2 Load N.S Shipping Li 26-07-2025 Basmati ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-28/B-29 Wan Dis./Load Riazeda 09-08-2025 Hai 622 Containers B-30/B-29 X-Press Dis /Load X-Press Feeders Sip Kohima Containers Agency Pak 11-08-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 11-08-2025 Phoenix Containers Sip Agency Pak Sapt-3 Hyundai Dis./Load United Marine 10-08-2025 Tokyo Containers Agencies Sapt-4 George Dis./Load Ocean Network 11-08-2025 Washington Containers Express Pak Bridge ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press 12-08-2025 Dis./Load X-Press Feeders Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak Hyundai Tokyo 12-08-2025 Dis./Load United Marine Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Nymph Thetis 12-08-2025 D/5200 Chemical Green Pak Shipping Msc Falcon Iii 12-08-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Kmtc Jebel Ali 12-08-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Gsf Prime 12-08-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Jasmin 12-08-2025 L/3500 Rice Ocean World Jing Chang 12-08-2025 D/443 Sharaf Shipping General Cargo Agency Hafnia Australia 13-08-2025 D/61000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan Swan Lake 13-08-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt M.T Sargodha 13-08-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Ever Lucid 13-08-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Esl Mundra 13-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Xin Shanghai 13-08-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Uafl Dubai 13-08-2025 D/LContainer Golden Shipping Lines ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Mars 12-08-2025 Container Ship - M.T Shalamar 12-08-2025 Tanker - Hua Chuang 66 12-08-2025 Container Ship - Bridge 12-08-2025 Container Ship - Ital Universo 12-08-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Great Voyage Cement/ Crystal Sea August 9th, 2025 Rice MW-2 Daria Rice/ Bulk August 9th, 2025 Cement Shipping MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore August 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine August 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Santos Contanier GAC August 11th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Bolan Gas oil GAC August 11th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Mega Soya Ocean August 11th, 2025 Benefit Bean Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Kita LNG GSA August 11th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Twin Delight Coal Ocean World August 12th, 2025 Al-Sakhamah LNG GSA -do- EVA Hong Kong Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Seaspan Santos Contanier GAC August 12th, 2025 EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hua Chaung-66 Container CMA CGM PAK August 12th, 2025 Petrel-1 Palm oil Trans Trade -do- Indigo Breeze Coal GSA -do- Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World -do- Abilene (Re-Anchored) Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Bulk Bequia Coal Alpine -do- Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine -do- Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do- Koulitsa-2 Soya Bean East Wind -do- Seed Flora Maris Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Kavo Maleas Mogas Alpine -do- Sedra Steel Universal Ship -do- Product PVT Neptune Palm oil Alpine -do- Romance Condensate Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hanyu Chemicals GAC August 12th, 2025 Camellia MSC Bremen Contanier MSC PAK -do- Highway Contanier GAC August 13th, 2025 MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

