KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 12, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Ds Ocean Disc Eastwind Shipping
Chemical Company 10-08-2025
OP-3 Sheng Disc Gac Pakistan 12-08-2025
Hang 005 Base Oil
B-2 Chemstar Disc Alpine Marrine 11-08-2025
Chemical Services
B-5 Star Fighter Load Seatrade 11-08-2025
Clinkers Shipping
B-9/B-8 Xin Fu Zhou Disc Load Cosco shipping 10-08-2025
Containers Line Pak
B-10/B-11 Chang Disc Rice Wma Shipping 10-08-2025
Shun II Phosphate Services
B-11/B-12 Ultra Load Buik Shipping 11-08-2025
Reliance Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
B-15/B-14 Belinda Disc Mop Bulk Shipping 08-08-2025
Agencies
Nmb-2 AI Naeemi 2 Load N.S Shipping Li 26-07-2025
Basmati
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29 Wan Dis./Load Riazeda 09-08-2025
Hai 622 Containers
B-30/B-29 X-Press Dis /Load X-Press Feeders Sip
Kohima Containers Agency Pak 11-08-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 11-08-2025
Phoenix Containers Sip Agency Pak
Sapt-3 Hyundai Dis./Load United Marine 10-08-2025
Tokyo Containers Agencies
Sapt-4 George Dis./Load Ocean Network 11-08-2025
Washington Containers Express Pak
Bridge
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press 12-08-2025 Dis./Load X-Press Feeders
Kohima Containers Sip Agency Pak
Hyundai Tokyo 12-08-2025 Dis./Load United Marine
Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Nymph Thetis 12-08-2025 D/5200 Chemical Green Pak
Shipping
Msc Falcon Iii 12-08-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Kmtc Jebel Ali 12-08-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Gsf Prime 12-08-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company
Jasmin 12-08-2025 L/3500 Rice Ocean World
Jing Chang 12-08-2025 D/443 Sharaf Shipping
General Cargo Agency
Hafnia Australia 13-08-2025 D/61000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
Swan Lake 13-08-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
M.T Sargodha 13-08-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Ever Lucid 13-08-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Esl Mundra 13-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Xin Shanghai 13-08-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak
Uafl Dubai 13-08-2025 D/LContainer Golden Shipping
Lines
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Mars 12-08-2025 Container Ship -
M.T Shalamar 12-08-2025 Tanker -
Hua Chuang 66 12-08-2025 Container Ship -
Bridge 12-08-2025 Container Ship -
Ital Universo 12-08-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Great Voyage Cement/ Crystal Sea August 9th, 2025
Rice
MW-2 Daria Rice/ Bulk August 9th, 2025
Cement Shipping
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Pacific Merit Coal Trade To
Shore August
10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine August 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Santos Contanier GAC August 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Bolan Gas oil GAC August 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Mega Soya Ocean August 11th, 2025
Benefit Bean Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Kita LNG GSA August 11th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Twin Delight Coal Ocean World August 12th, 2025
Al-Sakhamah LNG GSA -do-
EVA Hong
Kong Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Santos Contanier GAC August 12th, 2025
EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hua Chaung-66 Container CMA CGM PAK August 12th, 2025
Petrel-1 Palm oil Trans Trade -do-
Indigo Breeze Coal GSA -do-
Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World -do-
Abilene
(Re-Anchored) Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Bulk Bequia Coal Alpine -do-
Aquavita Trust Coal Alpine -do-
Lia Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Koulitsa-2 Soya Bean East Wind -do-
Seed
Flora Maris Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Kavo Maleas Mogas Alpine -do-
Sedra Steel Universal Ship -do-
Product
PVT Neptune Palm oil Alpine -do-
Romance Condensate Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hanyu Chemicals GAC August 12th, 2025
Camellia
MSC Bremen Contanier MSC PAK -do-
Highway Contanier GAC August 13th, 2025
MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments