BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-12

Aviation reporters’ body set up

Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Journalists associated with aviation industry reporting have announced the formation of the Pakistan Aviation Reporters Association to enhance their professional skills and address industry-related issues.

The announcement was made on Monday during an introductory meeting of the association held in Karachi. Participants in the meeting included Javed Asghar Chaudhry, Aftab Khan, Afzal Nadeem Dogar, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Salahuddin, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Samar Abbas, Syed Waseem, Khursheed Rehmani, Rizwan Ahad Khan, Irshad Sanjrani, Zahid Ghani Khokhar, and Salahuddin Ali.

It was decided in the meeting that the Pakistan Aviation Reporters Association (PARA) will be formally registered. For this purpose, an ad-hoc committee was formed to structure the organization, draft its constitution and manage other related matters.

Members of the ad-hoc committee include Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Afzal Nadeem Dogar, Aftab Khan, Irshad Sanjrani, Salahuddin, Syed Waseem, Rana Khalid, Samar Abbas, Abdul Rehman, and Zahid Khokhar. Javed Asghar Chaudhry will serve as the Convener of the committee. The ad-hoc committee will soon announce the election schedule.

The next meeting of the association will be held on August 18.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aviation reporters

Comments

200 characters

Aviation reporters’ body set up

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories