Aviation reporters’ body set up

KARACHI: Journalists associated with aviation industry reporting have announced the formation of the Pakistan Aviation Reporters Association to enhance their professional skills and address industry-related issues.

The announcement was made on Monday during an introductory meeting of the association held in Karachi. Participants in the meeting included Javed Asghar Chaudhry, Aftab Khan, Afzal Nadeem Dogar, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Salahuddin, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Samar Abbas, Syed Waseem, Khursheed Rehmani, Rizwan Ahad Khan, Irshad Sanjrani, Zahid Ghani Khokhar, and Salahuddin Ali.

It was decided in the meeting that the Pakistan Aviation Reporters Association (PARA) will be formally registered. For this purpose, an ad-hoc committee was formed to structure the organization, draft its constitution and manage other related matters.

Members of the ad-hoc committee include Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Afzal Nadeem Dogar, Aftab Khan, Irshad Sanjrani, Salahuddin, Syed Waseem, Rana Khalid, Samar Abbas, Abdul Rehman, and Zahid Khokhar. Javed Asghar Chaudhry will serve as the Convener of the committee. The ad-hoc committee will soon announce the election schedule.

The next meeting of the association will be held on August 18.

