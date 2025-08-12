CM takes notice of murder of young maid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an alleged torture and murder of a 13-year-old maid in Gujranwala.

She has sought a report about the incident from RPO Gujranwala in this regard. She has extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

The CM asserted, “The accused involved in the heinous incident should be arrested immediately and stern action should be taken against them according to law. Those who committed such a dreadful act to the innocent girl do not deserve any leniency under any circumstance. Justice will be provided to the heirs at all costs.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025