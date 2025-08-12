BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-12

PCJCCI hails FBR’s move to withdraw ‘excessive’ tax measures

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) strongly welcomes the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) recent decision to withdraw the excessive and impractical tax measures proposed in the Federal Budget 2025–26. This reversal marks a critical step towards restoring business confidence and stabilizing Pakistan’s fragile economic landscape.

This decision, made possible through the direct support and intervention of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, reflects a deep understanding of the economic challenges facing the private sector and a genuine commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth.

Zafar Iqbal, Acting President of PCJCCI, stated that the proposed tax measures would have directly impacted over 3.5 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), threatened over 1.2 million jobs, and discouraged both local and foreign investment. Field Marshal Asim Munir’s timely action has not only prevented this fallout but also sent a strong message of solidarity with the business community.

He further added that Pakistan’s GDP growth for FY 2024–25 was recorded at 2.4%, already below the projected 3.5% due to inflationary pressures and high interest rates. The industrial sector, contributing 19.1% to GDP, had shown a decline of 1.3% in the last quarter, mainly due to reduced business activity and investment uncertainty. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from China declined by 18% in FY 2024 compared to the previous year, largely attributed to tax unpredictability and regulatory instability.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the reversal of these policies paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation under CPEC Phase II and renewed investor confidence from China. We are confident that this business-friendly shift will lead to increased joint ventures, job creation, and SME development. He also added that we reaffirm our commitment to contributing towards a resilient and globally competitive economy through strengthened Pakistan-China business collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Tax FBR PCJCCI

Comments

200 characters

PCJCCI hails FBR’s move to withdraw ‘excessive’ tax measures

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories