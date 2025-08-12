Pakistan airspace ban, plane shortages: Air India suspends Delhi-Washington flights

NEW DELHI: Air India will suspend services between New Delhi and Washington, D.C. from September due to aircraft shortages caused by upgrades to its Boeing planes and as Pakistan’s airspace ban for Indian carriers affects its international routes.

The suspension will mean there are no flights between the two capital cities by an Indian airline, and comes amid rising tensions over US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs on Indian imports.

Air India, acquired by the Tata Group from the government in 2022, said on Monday that 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft were being retrofitted to enhance customer experience, which would reduce aircraft availability until at least the end of 2026.

“The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet,” it said in a statement. “That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations.”