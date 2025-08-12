Markets Print 2025-08-12
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 11, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.87 11.37
2-Week 10.86 11.36
1-Month 10.82 11.32
3-Month 10.82 11.07
6-Month 10.82 11.07
9-Month 10.75 11.25
1-Year 10.76 11.26
Data source: SBP
