BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025
Markets

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

  • Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.78%, to $66.07 a barrel
Reuters Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 08:11am

BEIJING: Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday, extending declines of more than 4% last week on higher U.S. tariffs on its trading partners, an OPEC output hike, and expectations the U.S. and Russia were moving closer to a Ukraine ceasefire pact.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.78%, to $66.07 a barrel by 0041 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 58 cents to $63.30.

Expectations have risen for a potential end to sanctions that have limited the supply of Russian oil to international markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The news came as the U.S. has stepped up pressure on Russia, raising the prospect that penalties on Moscow could also be tightened if a peace deal isn’t reached.

Trump set a deadline of last Friday for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or have its oil buyers face secondary sanctions, and at the same time is pressing India to reduce purchases of Russian oil.

On top of U.S.-Russia talks, U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will be another key price driver this week, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

“A weaker-than-expected CPI print would boost expectations for earlier and deeper Fed interest rate cuts, which would likely stimulate economic activity and increase crude oil demand.”

“Conversely a hotter print would spark stagflation fears and push back expectations of Fed rate cuts.”

Trump’s higher tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, which took effect on Thursday, are expected to weigh on economic activity as they force rerouting of supply chains and higher inflation.

Dragged down by the gloomy economic outlook, Brent fell 4.4% over the week ended Friday, while WTI dropped 5.1%.

Brent crude WTI oil price WTI crude WTI crude oil

