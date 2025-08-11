BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Punjab govt changes allotment policy for GOR-I

Safdar Rasheed Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has amended policy to allot official residence in GOR-I to DIG Operations Lahore. The Punjab government has made a special amendment to its official residence allotment policy to allocate a government house in GOR-I to DIG Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal (PSP). In an unusual move, two houses were allocated in Lahore instead of the standard one.

According to official documents, Muhammad Faisal has been residing without formal allotment at House No. 9, Golf Road, GOR-I, and had submitted a formal request to the Punjab government and the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) for permanent allotment.

The S&GAD initially maintained that Muhammad Faisal was not eligible for government housing in GOR-I under the existing Punjab Residence Allotment Policy 2024.

The documents highlight that clause 3.1(c) of the policy restricts eligibility to officers within the S&GAD cadre strength, whereas Muhammad Faisal belongs to the Police Department. Therefore, he was considered ineligible not only under the regular policy but also could not be accommodated under the Chief Minister’s 10 percent hardship quota.

However, when the Services & General Department formally opposed the allotment, stating that it would be a violation of the existing policy, it also noted that the only way to proceed would be to relax the policy itself. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Ahmad Raza Sarwar, reiterated that Muhammad Faisal was ineligible under the current rules.

Despite this, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Zaman wrote in the same set of documents that since Muhammad Faisal is ineligible under current policy, the Punjab Cabinet should approve a policy relaxation so that a house in GOR-I can be officially allotted to him.

Acting upon this, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister directed that House No. 12, Golf Lane, GOR-I be allotted to DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal. To make this possible, Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Zaheer Hassan, who was already residing in that house, was instructed to vacate it and instead be shifted to the house where DIG Faisal was residing without allotment.

The Services Department was subsequently instructed to prepare a new summary for formal allotment. Additional Secretary (Welfare), Capt. (R) Samiullah Farooq, wrote in the file that as per telephonic instructions received from the Chief Minister’s Office, the allotment summary was being resubmitted accordingly.

The final decision approved the allotment of House No. 12, Golf Lane, GOR-I to DIG Muhammad Faisal.

An interesting twist followed when it was revealed that House No. 12, which was now approved for DIG Faisal, was officially allotted to Grade-22 PAS officer Zaheer Hassan, who was asked to vacate the house. Furthermore, it was recommended in the same set of documents that House No. 5, Patiala House, be officially designated as the permanent residence of DIG Operations Lahore.

However, House No. 5 had already been approved earlier for DIG Operations but is currently occupied by former DIG Operations Dr. Haider Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Punjab government GOR I DIG Operations Lahore

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt changes allotment policy for GOR-I

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories