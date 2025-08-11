Entire nation celebrating victory over India: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said the entire nation is celebrating victory over India, adding the Armed Forces of Pakistan defeated the enemy on every front.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the Sindh CM said programmes had been organised to celebrate Independence Day.

“The entire nation is celebrating the historic victory against India. Our armed forces have defeated India on every front. The Indian Air Chief mocked the downing of six Pakistani jets. I will not respond to that,” Murad Ali Shah said.

More than 160 programmes have been held across Sindh. This time, the entire nation is celebrating victory, said Murad Ali Shah.

I extend my congratulations to the nation on Independence Day. It felt great to play a match here today with the opposition, said Murad Ali Shah.

On the playing field, everyone is young. Our sports department is doing excellent work. I am aware of the reduction in the sports budget in Sindh. Due to financial constraints, we cannot increase the sports budget at the moment, the Sindh CM said.