BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Govt to protect rights of minorities: PM

APP Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan guided by high religious and constitutional values was committed to the full inclusion of minorities in government institutions, Parliament and the national mainstream.

In a message on National Minorities Day observed on August 11, he said, “Today, the entire nation, including me, is celebrating National Minorities Day to protect the rights of minorities and appreciate their key role in the country’s development and progress.”

He said, “Today, we renew our pledge to always strive for religious freedom and equal rights of minorities in the light of the teachings of the founder of Pakistan and Islamic teachings.”

“The historic speech of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, is an ideological guarantee for the secure future of minorities in Pakistan,” he remarked, adding, “The welfare and well-being of all minorities in Pakistan, be they Sikhs, Christians, Hindus, Parsis, is one of the priority duties of the government of Pakistan.”

“Pakistan considers the unforgettable services rendered by minorities in every walk of life as its national asset. Many Pakistani sons belonging to minorities have bravely sacrificed their lives in the defence of the country. We pay tribute to them from the bottom of our hearts,” he said adding, “Pakistan is proud of its minorities’ patriotism, professional hard work and attachment to national heritage and culture.”

The prime minister said, “It is a matter of satisfaction that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights under the Constitution of Pakistan.”

“Protection of the rights of minorities is not only a constitutional obligation but also our religious duty. Because Islam specifically advocates the protection of civil, religious and social rights of minorities. Ulema and religious leaders play a key role in protecting religious freedom, ensuring the honour and dignity of places of worship and minority representatives,” he noted.

“All Pakistanis, including minorities, need to realize their national responsibilities by practicing unity and solidarity, mutual respect and tolerance. Today, all Pakistanis and the Government of Pakistan, regardless of colour and race, reaffirm their resolve to fulfil their national duties in a unified manner,” he concluded.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif protect rights of minorities

Comments

200 characters

Govt to protect rights of minorities: PM

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories