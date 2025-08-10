BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab opens registration for 30,000 more Honhaar Scholarships

  • 80,000 deserving students have already registered, says Maryam Nawaz
BR Web Desk Published 10 Aug, 2025 10:26pm
Photo: Honhaar Scholarship website/File
Photo: Honhaar Scholarship website/File

The Punjab government has reopened registration for Honhaar Scholarship Program through online portal.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media platform X said that 80,000 deserving students have already registered and benefitting from the programme.

While, she said, 30,000 more Honhaar Scholarships will be provided and this number will be further increased.

“Youth are being equipped with such opportunities which they deserve,” she said.

The chief minister urged students to apply for Honhaar Scholarships and secure education with dedication.

“Please apply with belief, study with passion, and never stop believing in what you can achieve. Your success will always be my greatest pride,” she stated.

430 UAF students awarded Scotland Pakistan Scholarship so far

In a Facebook post, Punjab Higher Education Department said 50,000 students are already reaping benefit from this scholarship programme across the province, as the programme has been opening new avenues for students in 67 “future-proof” disciplines.

Punjab Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat in December 2024 said more than 68,000 students from 436 educational institutions had applied for the scholarship programme.

Comments

200 characters

Punjab opens registration for 30,000 more Honhaar Scholarships

Azerbaijan president appreciates Pakistan for consistent support on Karabakh issue

Islamabad Airport not closing for eight days, clarifies PAA

7 dumpers set on fire after siblings crushed to death in Karachi

Field Marshal Munir attends CENTCOM change of command ceremony in US

IED blast derails Jaffar Express coaches near Quetta

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Karachi reports 538 traffic fatalities in 7 months of 2025

Pakistan bags two gold, two silver medals at Malaysia Taekwondo Championship

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Read more stories