Punjab opens registration for 30,000 more Honhaar Scholarships

The Punjab government has reopened registration for Honhaar Scholarship Program through online portal.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on social media platform X said that 80,000 deserving students have already registered and benefitting from the programme.

While, she said, 30,000 more Honhaar Scholarships will be provided and this number will be further increased.

“Youth are being equipped with such opportunities which they deserve,” she said.

The chief minister urged students to apply for Honhaar Scholarships and secure education with dedication.

“Please apply with belief, study with passion, and never stop believing in what you can achieve. Your success will always be my greatest pride,” she stated.

In a Facebook post, Punjab Higher Education Department said 50,000 students are already reaping benefit from this scholarship programme across the province, as the programme has been opening new avenues for students in 67 “future-proof” disciplines.

Punjab Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat in December 2024 said more than 68,000 students from 436 educational institutions had applied for the scholarship programme.