BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Markets Print 2025-08-09

Wall Street gains

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

NEW YORK: Wall Street advanced on Friday, taking indexes closer to a strong weekly finish, after President Donald Trump’s interim pick for a Federal Reserve governor post kept expectations alive for a dovish policy.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.33 points, or 0.27%, to 44,087.97, the S&P 500 gained 39.20 points, or 0.62%, to 6,379.20 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 167.47 points, or 0.79%, to 21,410.34.

Trump on Thursday nominated Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran to a short-term board seat following Adriana Kugler’s abrupt exit last week, as he narrowed his shortlist to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15. Miran, who is often aligned with Trump, has previously implied that Powell was “too late” in lowering rates. On Thursday, Bloomberg News also reported that Fed Governor Christopher Waller was emerging as a leading contender for the chair post.

Investors remain conflicted about the Fed’s leadership overhaul, balancing concerns about the institution’s independence against growing anticipation of deeper rate cuts ahead.

“The reality is the president can’t force a chair to step down or put any additional pressure to make the governors to force rates lower,” said Phil Blancato, CEO, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

“This is about him putting in folks who are going to be more dovish and ultimately (lead) to deeper rate cuts, whether they’re justified or not.”

In earnings-related moves, Gilead Sciences surged 8.6% following its raising of the full-year financial outlook.

Expedia jumped 4.4% after raising its annual forecast for gross bookings and revenue growth.

