BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.65%)
DCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.93%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.17%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
MLCF 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
NBP 141.89 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.6%)
PAEL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 191.53 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (0.94%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PRL 32.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
SNGP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TREET 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,920 Increased By 40.3 (0.27%)
BR30 42,524 Decreased By -87 (-0.2%)
KSE100 146,101 Increased By 453.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 128.5 (0.29%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shelton outlasts Khachanov to win first Masters 1000 title at Canadian Open

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American fourth seed Ben Shelton battled from a set down to clinch his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, defeating Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3).

The world number seven capped off an impressive week that saw him beat Italian 13th seed Flavio Cobolli, Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur and American second seed Taylor Fritz on his way to achieving his first Masters 1000 title and the biggest crown of his career.

The 22-year-old is the youngest American man to win a Masters 1000 since former world number one Andy Roddick at Miami in 2004. His other two titles came in Tokyo in 2023 and Houston in 2024.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Shelton said. “It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.”

With the triumph, Australian Open semi-finalist Shelton will rise to a career-high ranking of sixth.

Khachanov seemed to be on course for victory when he took a 5-3 lead in the opening set, but Shelton fought back to break serve and take a 6-5 lead.

Khachanov, 29, then recovered to force a tiebreak and capitalised on a series of errors from Shelton to claim the first set.

The second set brought its own twist, when technical issues halted play at 2-2 with players unable to hear audio calls from the electronic line-calling system.

Once play resumed and after Shelton complained, Khachanov surged to a 4-3 lead. However, the resilient Shelton broke again to edge ahead 5-4 and saved four break points to clinch the second set, forcing a decider, which ended in a tiebreak dominated by Shelton.

Shelton banged down 16 aces and struck 38 winners in the contest that lasted for two hours and 47 minutes.

“Karen was bullying me around the court. The way he hit his forehand tonight, the way he was cutting off the court, the way he was serving, it felt like I had a freight train coming at me,” Shelton said.

“So, it was uncomfortable to move forward. The ball was coming at me even faster.

Teen Mboko upsets Rybakina to book Canadian Open final with Osaka; Zverev falls

“But I started being able to redirect, get some big shots off of my own, and kind of flip the momentum of that match. So, that was huge for me.”

Khachanov was chasing a second Masters 1000 title, having won the 2018 Paris Masters by upsetting Novak Djokovic.

“It’s painful to lose in the final … yesterday I won 7-6 in the third. Today I lost,” said Khachanov, who knocked out top seed Alexander Zverev in the semis after a near three-hour battle.

“But thanks to my team for a great result here. I have a big team. The rest of the team is at home, everybody is awake watching all my matches … We win and we lose together. It’s okay.”

Ben Shelton Canadian Open final

Comments

200 characters

Shelton outlasts Khachanov to win first Masters 1000 title at Canadian Open

PSX extends record streak, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Read more stories