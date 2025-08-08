BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-08

Public resources programme: World Bank likely to approve $600m

Tahir Amin Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is likely to approve $600 million for ‘Pakistan Public Resources for Inclusive Development Multiphase Programmatic Approach: Phase 1 – Federal’ with the objective of increasing the level and quality of spending on inclusive development.

Official documents reveal that the federal government program is estimated at $ 1,624 million over 5 years and aligned to fiscal and primary balance targets agreed under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the government’s Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF).

Of this, the World Bank’s contribution to the program will be $600 million. The baseline for the expenditure framework is the enacted budget for fiscal year 25, following the government budget classification and the preliminary program expenditure framework constitutes selected budget heads of implementing agencies that are central to the results area and Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs) of the program. This allows tracking of budget formulation, execution, reporting and accounting cycle in line with the functional and economic classifications.

PRR project: World Bank approves additional $70m credit

Activities not covered under existing budget heads but necessary for program results will be funded through a separate head, and include expenditures like technical consulting services, institutional assessments, and operational expenditures such as salaries, training, supervision, and monitoring.

Documents further noted that the Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA) is directly aligned with the government’s ongoing fiscal reform agenda, anchored within the intergovernmental National Fiscal Pact.

Pakistan’s persistently large fiscal deficit has been a key driver of macroeconomic instability and recurrent boom-bust cycles, suppressing long-term economic growth and productivity enhancing investments.

The MPA aims to support the ongoing fiscal reform agenda at the federal and provincial level by expanding the tax base, optimizing public expenditure through transparent and accountable fiscal governance, and efficient utilization of public resources in education and health, and by strengthening the data eco-system for effective tracking of social and economic outcomes.

Through its focus on structural fiscal issues underpinning macroeconomic growth and stability, the MPA supports the government’s 5-year National Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan Pakistan).

Under Phase one of the MPA, the proposed operation will support federal fiscal reforms under the National Fiscal Pact. Under Results Area 1, establishment of a new tax policy unit within the Finance Division will set the foundation for a thorough review of tax policy and development of a medium-term rolling tax policy framework, supporting reductions in tax expenditures, improved tax policy predictability, an increased number of compliant taxpayers, and increased overall revenues.

Under Results Area 2, efficiency of public expenditures and alignment of spending with policy priorities will be enhanced through a review of the government administrative structures, pension and subsidy review and reform processes, improvements to budget documentation to improve transparency, and roll-out of digital payment and financial management systems.

Under Results Area 3, the availability of data to inform fiscal policies and service delivery interventions will be improved through establishment of a national statistical hub, development and implementation of new Quality Assurance and Data Governance frameworks, and new systems for the integration of administrative data support reflected in improved scores on international benchmark scorecards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Taxes Federal Government FBR EFF budgets World Bank and Pakistan Public resources programme

Comments

200 characters

Public resources programme: World Bank likely to approve $600m

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories