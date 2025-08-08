BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-08

European shares post biggest jump in over two weeks

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

FRANKFURT: European shares logged their biggest daily rise in over two weeks on Thursday, boosted by financial stocks as investors weighed mixed corporate earnings, US tariffs and a potential breakthrough to end the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.9% at a one-week high, with the European banks index climbing 2% to its highest level since 2010 and the insurance index up 1.6% to a record high.

Financial stocks have rallied in recent weeks as investors look for areas of the market less exposed to trade uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s higher import duties on many trade partners took effect on Thursday.

Negotiations remain underway with Switzerland, which faces a 39% import levy that is likely to inflict serious damage on its export-focused economy. Swiss stocks settled 0.8% higher, with pharma companies Roche and Novartis both rising as the sector is currently spared from the higher tariffs. Also aiding the upbeat mood, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in coming days, raising expectations of a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. The defence sector lost 2.3%, with German defence firm Rheinmetall down 8% after missing second-quarter sales forecasts, partly due to delayed German defence contract awards. “A Russia Ukraine peace deal should be positive for European consumers and risk sentiment and negative for oil prices. Sectors to benefit should be European consumers, growth sensitive and construction related sectors,” said Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies.

“It should also be positive for Eastern Europe as most of the reconstruction efforts would likely flow through Eastern European economies.”

Tech stocks rallied globally on relief that companies committed to US manufacturing, like Apple, would avoid tariffs.

The European technology index was up 1.7%, with chipmakers BE Semiconductor, ASML Holding and SAP all between 2.4% and 4.5% higher. Danish drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Zealand Pharma rose 6.7% and 4.7%, respectively, after US competitor Eli Lilly’s weight-loss pill data fell short of expectations.

European shares STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares post biggest jump in over two weeks

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories