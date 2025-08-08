BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Markets Print 2025-08-08

China stocks close at highest level since 2021

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

HONG KONG: China stocks rose for a fourth straight day to close at a 3-1/2-year high on Thursday, as upbeat export data added fuel to the recent market rally despite renewed US tariff threats.

The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.2% to 3,639.67, the highest such close since December 2021. The blue-chip CSI300 index was little changed.

China’s exports beat forecasts in July with outbound shipments up 7.2% year-on-year, customs data showed, as manufacturers made the most of a tariff truce with the United States.

Markets largely looked past US President Donald Trump’s comments on Wednesday that he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the additional 25% duty imposed on imports of Indian goods over its Russian oil purchases, depending on what happens.

Investors remain focused on an August 12 deadline to see if Beijing and Washington will reach a durable tariff agreement.

“The upward trend is still intact,” analysts at Pacific Securities said in a note, adding markets remain optimistic about US-China trade talks while technical indicators continue to show bullish momentum.

Leading onshore gains on Thursday, the rare earth sector rallied 3.2% to near a three-year high. The energy sector added 0.8% and banking index gained 0.4%.

The semiconductor sector gave up initial gains to close largely flat after Trump said the US could levy a 100% tariff on some chip imports.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index reversed earlier losses with a 0.7% gain, and the tech index added 0.3%.

Local developers jumped 2.5% as New World Development surged as much as 20% on a report of talks that could potentially take it private.

