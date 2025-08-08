Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 07, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Cosco 05-08-2025 New York Chemical Shipping Line B-9/B-8 WAN Disc Riazeda 04-08-2025 Hai 316 Chemical B-10/B-11 Dato Lucky Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025 General Cargo B-11/B-12 V Pacific Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025 Chickpeas Shipping B-14/B-15 Alineat Disc General Cargo Shipping & Cargo Logistics 07-08-2025 B-16/B-17 ErMaden Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025 General Cargo Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Rice Latif Trading 13-11-2024 Company Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load General N.S Shipping 16-07-2025 Cargo Line Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 16-07-2025 Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice Noor Sons 19-07-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Cosco Dalian Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 04-08-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Groton 07-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Belinda 08-08-2025 D/12029 Mop Bulk Shipping Agencies Polar Star 07-08-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Hong Youg 07-08-2025 D/L Container Chang Sheng Feeder Logistics Qi Lin Song 07-08-2025 D/748 Cosco Shipping Genral Cargo Line Pak Bf Hamburg 08-08-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hmm Sky 07-08-2025 Container Ship - Good Heart 07-08-2025 General Cargo - Polyaigos 07-08-2025 Tanker - Charlotte Schulte 07-08-2025 Container Ship - Zhe Hai 252 07-08-2025 General Cargo - Asian Lilac 07-08-2025 Tanker - Spectrum N 07-08-2025 Container Ship - Bow Fagus 07-08-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Tan Binh-259 Rice/Cement Ever Green August 3rd, 2025 MW-4 DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World August 4th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT MTR Coal Trade to August 3rd, 2025 Chessmaster Shorre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine August 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Africa Container GAC August 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Blue Bird Mogas Trans August 6th, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Parea Soya Bean Ocean August 5th, 2025 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Fuwairit LNG GSA August 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Nepta LPG M August 5th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL DS Rosa Chemicals GSA August 6th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Hong Yeng Chang Sheng Contanier GAC August 7th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC August 7th, 2025 DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do- MTR Chessmaster Coal Trade to Shorre -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sea Bird Coal International Ship August 7th, 2025 CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do- Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do- Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do- Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do- Abilene (Re-Anchored) Coal Ocean World -do- Bolan Gas oil GAC -do- Voula Gasoline Alpine -do- EVA Gold Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega Benefit Soya Ocean Service -do- Bean Seed Chemroad Hawk Chemicals Alpine -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025