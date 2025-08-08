KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 07, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-6/B-7 Cosco Disc Cosco 05-08-2025
New York Chemical Shipping Line
B-9/B-8 WAN Disc Riazeda 04-08-2025
Hai 316 Chemical
B-10/B-11 Dato Lucky Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025
General Cargo
B-11/B-12 V Pacific Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Vsc Pollux Disc Seatrade 06-08-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
B-14/B-15 Alineat Disc General Cargo Shipping &
Cargo Logistics 07-08-2025
B-16/B-17 ErMaden Disc Seahawks 05-08-2025
General Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Rice Latif Trading 13-11-2024
Company
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load General N.S Shipping 16-07-2025
Cargo Line
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping Li 16-07-2025
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice Noor Sons 19-07-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Cosco Dalian Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 04-08-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Groton 07-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
Belinda 08-08-2025 D/12029 Mop Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Polar Star 07-08-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Hong Youg 07-08-2025 D/L Container
Chang Sheng Feeder Logistics
Qi Lin Song 07-08-2025 D/748 Cosco Shipping
Genral Cargo Line Pak
Bf Hamburg 08-08-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hmm Sky 07-08-2025 Container Ship -
Good Heart 07-08-2025 General Cargo -
Polyaigos 07-08-2025 Tanker -
Charlotte
Schulte 07-08-2025 Container Ship -
Zhe Hai 252 07-08-2025 General Cargo -
Asian Lilac 07-08-2025 Tanker -
Spectrum N 07-08-2025 Container Ship -
Bow Fagus 07-08-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Tan Binh-259 Rice/Cement Ever Green August 3rd, 2025
MW-4 DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World August 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT MTR Coal Trade to August 3rd, 2025
Chessmaster Shorre
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Hansa Africa Container GAC August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Blue Bird Mogas Trans August 6th, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Parea Soya Bean Ocean August 5th, 2025
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Fuwairit LNG GSA August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Nepta LPG M August 5th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL DS Rosa Chemicals GSA August 6th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hong Yeng
Chang Sheng Contanier GAC August 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC August 7th, 2025
DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do-
MTR
Chessmaster Coal Trade to Shorre -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sea Bird Coal International Ship August 7th, 2025
CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do-
Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do-
Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do-
Abilene
(Re-Anchored) Coal Ocean World -do-
Bolan Gas oil GAC -do-
Voula Gasoline Alpine -do-
EVA Gold Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega Benefit Soya Ocean Service -do-
Bean Seed
Chemroad
Hawk Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
