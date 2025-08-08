BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Markets Print 2025-08-08

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 07, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-6/B-7           Cosco          Disc           Cosco              05-08-2025
                  New York       Chemical       Shipping Line
B-9/B-8           WAN            Disc           Riazeda            04-08-2025
                  Hai 316        Chemical
B-10/B-11         Dato Lucky     Disc           Seahawks           05-08-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-11/B-12         V Pacific      Disc           Seahawks           05-08-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Vsc Pollux     Disc           Seatrade           06-08-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-14/B-15         Alineat        Disc General   Cargo Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistics          07-08-2025
B-16/B-17         ErMaden        Disc           Seahawks           05-08-2025
                                 General Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Hilal 1     Load Rice      Latif Trading      13-11-2024
                                                Company
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load General   N.S Shipping       16-07-2025
                                 Cargo          Line
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping Li    16-07-2025
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      Noor Sons          19-07-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Cosco Dalian   Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      04-08-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Groton            07-08-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Belinda           08-08-2025     D/12029 Mop                    Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Polar Star        07-08-2025     D/6500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hong Youg         07-08-2025     D/L Container
Chang Sheng                                                  Feeder Logistics
Qi Lin Song       07-08-2025     D/748                         Cosco Shipping
                                 Genral Cargo                        Line Pak
Bf Hamburg        08-08-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                  Express Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hmm Sky           07-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Good Heart        07-08-2025     General Cargo                              -
Polyaigos         07-08-2025     Tanker                                     -
Charlotte
Schulte           07-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Zhe Hai 252       07-08-2025     General Cargo                              -
Asian Lilac       07-08-2025     Tanker                                     -
Spectrum N        07-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Bow Fagus         07-08-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Tan Binh-259   Rice/Cement    Ever Green   August 3rd, 2025
MW-4              DSI Phoenix    Coal           Ocean World  August 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              MTR            Coal           Trade to     August 3rd, 2025
                  Chessmaster                   Shorre
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               PVT Solana     Palm oil       Alpine       August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa Africa   Container      GAC          August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Blue Bird      Mogas               Trans   August 6th, 2025
                                                     Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Parea          Soya Bean      Ocean        August 5th, 2025
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Fuwairit       LNG            GSA          August 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Nepta          LPG            M            August 5th, 2025
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              DS Rosa        Chemicals      GSA          August 6th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Hong Yeng
Chang Sheng       Contanier      GAC                         August 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                         August 7th, 2025
DS Rosa           Chemicals      GSA                                     -do-
MTR
Chessmaster       Coal           Trade to Shorre                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sea Bird          Coal           International Ship          August 7th, 2025
CNC Dream         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Al Dhafra         Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Albion Bay        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Pacific Merit     Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Twin Delight      Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Abilene
(Re-Anchored)     Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Bolan             Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Voula             Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Gold          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega Benefit      Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Bean Seed
Chemroad
Hawk              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

