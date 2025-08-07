India’s global test has arrived

The world must look very different to Narendra Modi today than it did just a few months ago. When Donald Trump roared back into the White House, the atmosphere in New Delhi was electric.

A second Trump term, many assumed, would be a strategic jackpot. The personal chemistry between Modi and Trump from the first term had already become the stuff of political lore. India was riding high on the narrative of multipolar ascendancy – more friends, more influence, and more leverage than ever before.

But fast forward to August, and that confidence has curdled into confusion. The Trump 2.0 honeymoon never took off. Instead, tariffs did. A sweeping 25 percent duty walloped Indian exports, and Trump signaled that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors would follow – part of a broader trade escalation, not confined to India. And that wasn’t even the sting. The real jolt came when Trump linked further penalties to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, accusing New Delhi of “fueling the war machine” and threatening secondary sanctions.

At the same time, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Pakistan’s army chief, praised Islamabad’s restraint, and even floated the idea of a Nobel Peace Prize – with the Pakistanis only too happy to oblige, making it official government policy to nominate him for it. For a government in New Delhi that had quietly started believing it could shape regional narratives unilaterally, this was not just undiplomatic; it was humiliating.

Now Indian officials are scrambling — trying to salvage trade negotiations, sweetening export incentives, and exploring back-channel fixes. There’s talk of reopening segments of the dairy market to the US and doubling down on digital trade concessions. But nothing about this feels strategic anymore. It’s defensive, rushed, reactive. The same can be said about New Delhi’s current posture in BRICS, where its balancing act between the west and Russia is growing more precarious by the day. Trump’s campaign against Russian energy buyers has dragged India’s non-aligned energy policy into the line of fire. And Moscow, watching the tension build, has not missed the shift.

It’s not just that India’s external outreach is under pressure. It’s that New Delhi didn’t calculate how quickly it could all turn against it. Which is why it’s worth asking – when did this downward spiral really begin?

The answer might be more uncomfortable than New Delhi would admit. It began when India came back with a red nose from its tactical military misadventure against Pakistan. What was meant to be a display of strength became a lesson in miscalculation. Pakistan’s response may have been measured, but it was also effective — and for the first time in recent years, India looked rattled, not resolute.

And things haven’t really steadied since then. The high-profile fallout with Trump, the awkward rebalancing with Russia, the sudden international scrutiny, and the glaring trade vulnerabilities – all of it seems to have followed that single setback. A tactical error turned into a strategic correction, with India suddenly less in control of its narrative than it likes to believe.

That loss of control now shadows not just diplomacy, but economics. India, the world’s fourth-largest economy, is understandably in a rush to secure tariff relief. But while the economic impact of trade penalties will sting, there’s more than an outside chance that the political fallout could prove just as costly. At a time when investor confidence hinges on perceptions of stability and rule of law, New Delhi has found itself fending off uncomfortable headlines – about overreach, about censorship, and about the conduct of its intelligence services abroad. These stories may not dominate for long, but they do leave dents.

And while the world was looking at India’s external footprint, something else was quietly unraveling at home. The internal climate has grown sharper, harder, more authoritarian. A sprawling censorship regime has now made India one of the most aggressive regulators of online speech. The confrontation with Elon Musk’s platform X exposed the extent of digital control – from takedown notices over cartoons to entire news stories pulled for being “provocative.” Dissent is no longer debated; it’s deleted.

The disconnect is striking. While the outside world celebrated India as the world’s most populous democracy and fastest-growing major economy, the institutions within have grown more fragile, more paranoid. For years, this contrast was papered over by economic performance and diplomatic outreach. But now that the external wins have stalled, the internal strain is harder to hide.

What’s unfolding now is a full-spectrum test of Indian statecraft.

Modi, once seen as the architect of India’s confident global rise, now finds himself managing retreat. Trump mocks him openly. Pakistan, once sidelined diplomatically, now basks in praise from Washington. Russia looks wary. BRICS looks uncertain. And the very notion that Trump 2.0 would unlock a new era of US-India alignment now looks like wishful thinking at best, strategic self-deception at worst.

What follows from here will reveal far more than the past ever did — about New Delhi’s capacity to navigate diplomatic volatility, about whether its foreign policy doctrine can survive a reshuffled world order, and about whether domestic cohesion can be maintained as the external bets begin to unravel.

The hype is over. The spotlight is on. And India’s real test begins now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025