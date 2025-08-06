S&P 500, Nasdaq higher after mostly good earnings

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Wednesday as markets digested a generally positive set of corporate earnings and monitored trade talks ahead of a White House tariff deadline.

While company results have broadly topped analyst expectations, share price movements have been unpredictable, with analysts pointing to profit taking following a heady period for stocks.

“We are at hefty levels,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities, pointing to a tendency of investors to cash out.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 44,097.74.

Wall Street turns negative as economic data, tariff uncertainty weigh

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 6,311.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 20,986.42.

Among individual companies, Disney fell 5.0 percent as it reported around a doubling of profits to $5.3 billion and announced a series of new deals to boost its upcoming ESPN streaming venture.

Uber fell 1.0 percent despite reporting higher profits and announcing a $20 billion share repurchase package. Analysts noted that shares have risen about 45 percent so far in 2025.

Governments around the world are racing to try to reach last-minute deals with Donald Trump’s administration as new waves of US tariffs are due to take effect this week, first on many Brazilian products Wednesday and then on dozens of other economies beginning Thursday.